Nexperia conflict spills overseas as it halts exports to China — German automotive manufacturers slow production due to semiconductor shortages from Dutch chipmaker

News
By published

The tussle between the Dutch and Chinese governments continues, while Trump and Xi talk trade.

Nexperia logo on a phone with a car image.
(Image credit: Getty Images/CFOTO)

The fallout from the scuffle between the Dutch government and Chinese business interests over the ownership of Dutch chip firm, Nexperia, is starting to impact supply chains elsewhere in the world. A major supplier for automakers like Volkswagen and BMW has announced it's slowing production in Germany due to shortages of semiconductors from Nexperia, as per Bloomberg. Perhaps in an effort to reduce this impact, Nexperia has also announced it will be cutting wafer supplies to its Chinese facilities, according to Reuters.

The Dutch government took control of automotive and appliance chip maker Nexperia early in October, seizing it from its Chinese parent company. Various reasons for the move were cited, though it was eventually revealed that the US government had placed pressure on the Dutch to restrict Chinese influence, and that the then-CEO had been trying to use Nexperia funds to prop up his private chip fab in China.

“Together with our customers and suppliers, we are working to keep supply chains that depend on Nexperia products stable and to assess alternative sourcing options,” said in response to a request for comment from Bloomberg.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.