Nexperia fallout threatens automobile production as Japanese carmakers warn of supply disruptions while European companies prep assembly line shut-downs — mature-node chip market in crisis as supply dwindles

Japan's Automobile Manufacturers Association has issued a statement claiming that Nexperia has informed its Japanese clients that it may be unable to maintain a steady chip supply, reports Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Volkswagen could halt production of two car models in Germany next week due to Nexperia chip supply, according to Bild. If the supply of Nexperia chips is not resumed shortly, then the ripple effect on the industry will cause automakers to halt output before they get the necessary components, or they qualify new ones.

Japan's Automobile Manufacturers Association, which represents automakers such as Honda, Mazda, Nissan, and Toyota, confirmed on Thursday that domestic auto part suppliers had received notifications from Nexperia warning it was unable to maintain a steady supply of chips amid the ongoing conflict between the Dutch government and the company's Chinese owners. The companies are currently preparing measures to limit possible disruption, according to a statement published by The Guardian. The organization stressed that the chips in question are essential for electronic control systems crucial for cars, which means that shortages of such components could disrupt the assembly of new components and therefore cars across the industry.

