Dutch government seizes local chipmaker from its Chinese owner — Nexperia parent company Wingtech preps response to 'exceptional' steps taken to safeguard 'crucial technological knowledge'

News
By published

The Chinese chairman was also removed and will be replaced by a non-Chinese person with a "deciding vote" in due time.

Nexperia factory in Newport.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Huw Fairclough)

The Dutch government has taken the "exceptional" step of seizing control of strategically important Dutch chip maker Nexperia from its Chinese owner, Wingtech, as nationalist instincts continue to shape the semiconductor industry.

The government says it is concerned that important technologies could be transferred to the Chinese parent company, according to Reuters. With this manoeuvre, it can block any such attempts, maintaining this "crucial technological knowledge and capabilities on Dutch and European soil."

Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Cookielover
    Very smart decision by Dutch government. Many more countries should do the same to not allow communist China to keep sending trojan horse employees into important overseas tech, science, food industrys. Its time to face the facts and realize China is on Russias and N.Koreas side and is the only reason russia is able to continue it's invasion of Ukraine. Also soon the world will deal with china trying too take Tawain by invasion. People in western countries who glorify or support China are just dumb and dont understand history; and they support dictators and the supression of basic human rights!
    I wonder reading the user comments here if they are Chinese created fake accounts to make others think China and russia are somehow good for the world. Very sick!!!
    Reply
  • King_V
    All well and good, and I agree with the concerns that the Dutch have.

    That said, we might as well be realistic and drop the word "communist" from the statements here. The Chinese government's economic system is about as communist as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's government is democratic.
    Reply
  • Anton Longshot
    King_V said:
    All well and good, and I agree with the concerns that the Dutch have.

    That said, we might as well be realistic and drop the word "communist" from the statements here. The Chinese government's economic system is about as communist as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's government is democratic.
    Exactly. Both the PRC and N.Korea are military dictatorships. If I'm not mistaken that's what communist regimes eventually turn into.
    I suppose for many people 'communist' just translates to "bad/evil" so the name sort of stuck even though it's wrong.
    Reply