Singapore company allegedly helped China smuggle $2 billion worth of Nvidia AI processors, report claims — Nvidia denies that the accused has any China ties, but a U.S. investigation is underway

Singapore-based companies have long been suspected of procuring restricted AI accelerators from Nvidia to ship them to China, bypassing U.S. sanctions. Although a few smuggling networks have been found, establishing a direct link has been tenuous. However, a recent New York Times investigation has revealed a company with clear Chinese connections, registered in Singapore, that spent roughly $2 billion on Nvidia AI processors and allegedly made them available for Chinese companies or re-exported them to China.

In 2024, Singapore-based company Megaspeed was led by Alice Huang (no relation to Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia), who was a little-known player in the AI or hardware industries, but who attended a party with the CEO of Nvidia at Computex 2024 after committing to buy $2 billion worth of Nvidia GPUs over the next year. Megaspeed emerged in 2023 when 7Road, a Chinese gaming and cloud-computing firm backed by state investors, created an offshore unit in Singapore. The new entity began purchasing massive quantities of restricted Nvidia AI GPUs, such as H100 and H800, which are officially not accessible to buyers from China.

