President Trump threatens 25% tariff on iPhones, 50% on the entire EU

President Donald Trump is threatening Apple with a 25% tariff on iPhones sold in America but manufactured abroad, as well as a 50% blanket tariff on the European Union. The move comes just days after Trump said he had a "problem" with Tim Cook and told him to stop building in India.

Trump made the remarks via his Truth Social Account on Friday, first taking aim at Cupertino. "I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," he posted. "If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S."

Apple makes around 80 to 90% (depending on who you talk to) of its iPhones in China and a growing number in India. Just last week, President Trump told Tim Cook he wanted Apple to stop investing in manufacturing in India, part of his ongoing push to onshore more manufacturing in the U.S.

Trump took an even harsher line on the EU a few moments later. He said the bloc had been formed "for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on trade" and had been "very difficult to deal with."

"Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against American companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year," President Trump claimed, a number he says is "totally unacceptable."

According to the President, discussions with the EU "are going nowhere," as such, he is recommending "a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States."

The comments reflect Washington's fervent, hardline stance on manufacturing and tariffs. The U.S. has managed to strike trade deals with the UK and a temporary 90-day agreement with China.

Some estimates indicate that the impact of tariffs could increase tech prices by up to 70%. The move comes just one day after semiconductor manufacturer TSMC called on Washington to drop tariffs altogether on semiconductors made outside the U.S., claiming the tariffs are raising the cost of end-consumer products and lowering demand.

