Trump administration brands Amazon's tariff transparency plan a 'hostile and political act'
Gov press sec says Amazon is partnered with a 'Chinese propaganda arm.'
A significant rift appears to be opening between the Trump Administration and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, sparking an explosive press briefing earlier today. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt described Amazon's purported plans to display the costs of tariffs next to product listings as a "hostile and political act" and accused Amazon / Bezos of partnering with a "Chinese propaganda arm."
The media storm was precipitated during a briefing to mark 100 days of the second Trump presidency when a reporter asked about the above-linked report. Tariffs were already hotly debated, and then the Punchbowl News report asserting that Amazon is preparing to "display tariff costs" up-front in its product listings was highlighted. The source publication only cites someone familiar with the plans, and Amazon hasn't responded to these reports yet. Nevertheless, the knives were quickly unsheathed during the White House presser.
According to CNBC, the question about Amazon's purported plans was rather pointed. An unnamed reporter asked if the government representatives agreed that Amazon's move was a "crystal clear demonstration that it's the American consumer, and not China, who is going to have to pay for these policies."
Leavitt didn't hold back in her criticism of this notion. She stepped up, saying she had just gotten off the phone with the President discussing this matter. "This is a hostile and political act by Amazon," asserted Leavitt, before adding, "This is another reason why Americans should buy American." The press secretary had her own questions, and retorted, "Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?"
Is Amazon going where Temu and Shein have already gone?
If this 'tariff transparency' initiative happens, it will mark a sharp change in Amazon's recent Trump appeasement plans. Bezos warmly congratulated Trump on his election victory and donated $1 million to the new President's inauguration fund. Amazon might have thought it was smartly dodging the ire of its customers by shifting the blame for impending price rises to tariffs. Now, instead, it is facing fire from the White House.
Would Amazon be right to follow in Temu and Shein's footsteps in highlighting tariffs as part of product pricing? Perhaps that decision hasn't even been made yet – and the warning shots from the White House could steer Amazon / Bezos to play the plausible deniability card.
I’m not sure what the benefit of hiding the tariff cost is? Seems counterproductive even from a PR standpoint, because short term people may blame one retailer, but long term they’ll notice widespread increases.
A significant number of us who read Tom's Hardware buy that hardware from Amazon. Amazon referral links also almost certainly pay a large part of this site's bills.
I find it topical and I would most certainly like to see Amazon implement this. This kind of consumer-focused action is just the kind of thing we need. No matter what side of the political spectrum you live in more information is always a good thing and one should be wary of anyone arguing that less information is better.
This is relevant news because tariffs directly impact the prices of computer technology since so much of what we consume it not produced in the USA. Microeconomic theory predicts increasing the cost of an item through tariffs will result in higher prices unless there are equivalent items available at a lower cost. Amazon is just educating its customers on the magnitude of these tariffs. People should contact their congressional representatives to let them know whether or not they support the tariffs.
I'm confused, but happy about it, LOL.
Let's hope this doesn't get squashed from the person in the photo ops, as it helps people a lot to make more informed purchase decisions.
I think most companies know better than to play politics, because no matter which side you take, you're going to anger a significant portion of your customers. However happy it makes the rest won't make up for what you stand to lose.