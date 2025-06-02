$29.5 million home of Intel founder who invented Moore's Law goes up for sale – Gordon Moore's 9,000 sq ft home includes 25 acres of land, wine cellar, pool, and one very strict rule

The stately former residence of Intel co-founder and creator of Moore’s Law, Gordon Moore, has been listed for sale for $29.5 million. Moore sadly passed away just over two years ago, but it has taken this long for his 25-acre Mountain Meadow estate in the San Francisco Bay Area to come up for sale. However, SFGate highlights that there is a strict conservation covenant that any buyer must adhere to.

The property isn’t one you might naturally associate with one of the modern era tech bros. It oozes old world charm, and despite its size, position, and history, doesn’t look ostentatious at all. Moreover, due to the aforementioned covenant, it will likely it will have to stay this way, without major changes.

Moore’s Law Moore's Law, originally coined in 1965, stated that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit would double every year. This law served as a goal that helped drive the semiconductor industry forward. In 1975, Moore revised this law to predict a doubling of transistors every two years, which, despite plenty of debate, has largely held true to this day.

Any buyer will need to keep in mind that this property is permanently protected by a conservation easement held by the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST). POST acquired Moore’s Bay Area home for 30 years via a charitable donation in the PC processor pioneer’s will. Restrictions upon new owners include limits to property subdivision and development, plus the maintenance of existing natural and historic features. This covenant covers aspects of the estate inside and out – from the structures to the redwood groves.

Inside Mountain Meadow

Inside, the property offers almost 9,000 square feet of habitable space. The main residence seems to offer five bedrooms and four bathrooms on the upper level. As well as typical living spaces on the main level, things like living, dining, and kitchen areas, this home has a dedicated breakfast area, library, media room, office, and butler’s pantry. You will also find a loft office on a mezzanine floor with stairs from the library. Meanwhile, there’s a wine cellar on the lower level, the house even has an elevator!

Next to the main house is a detached garage with a studio and half-bath at 1,485 square feet. For the rest of your car collection, there is a 12-car garage, workshop, and storage, which accounts for 6,515 square feet.

There is a separate two-storey three-bedroom guesthouse with 2,495 square feet nearby, with its own two-car garage. Other built features of the property include a large greenhouse, swimming pool, and tennis court.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Zillow) (Image credit: Zillow) (Image credit: Zillow) (Image credit: Zillow) (Image credit: Zillow) (Image credit: Zillow) (Image credit: Zillow) (Image credit: Zillow) (Image credit: Zillow) (Image credit: Zillow) (Image credit: Zillow)

The huge grounds of this property (around 25 acres, remember) include garden areas designed by Bruce Porter (Filoli designer), plus the south terrace gardens designed by Thomas Church, who also added the pool in the late 1940s.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Readers with an interest in real estate might be fascinated to hear that the Moore family made Mountain Meadow their home from the early 90s, with documentary evidence showing a purchase price of around $6 million. They also spent more than $15 million on renovations during their ownership. So, the advertised price of $29.5 million isn’t really shocking in 2025.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.