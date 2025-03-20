Golden Asus ROG RTX 5090 Astral with Jensen Huang's autograph shown off at GTC

An Asus exec at GTC 2025 has shown off what might be both the ultimate PC collector's item and the most valuable consumer graphics card on Earth. Asus Director of Marketing, Ernest Cheng, shared a picture of one of the extravagant ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition graphics cards. Lifting this to a higher level of geek Nirvana, this particular sample bears Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's autograph. We think this lavish gold graphics card sample is probably worth over $16,000 after looking at previous auctions.

As Cheng points out above, this 'Golden ROG RTX 5090 Astral' is now one of its kind, bearing Jensen's autograph and his "RTX ON!" inscription. However, it was already one of the rarest graphics cards among the rare-as-hen's-teeth RTX 5090 hardware that has reached retail.

As a reminder of the calibre of product we have in the photo, you can check back through our extensive RTX 5090 review, and recap the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition story we ran in February (linked top).

The ROG Astral line is a new quad-fan flagship family from Asus, and an RTX 5090 OC model carries an official MSRP of $3,099, which is over 50% more expensive than a reference design. Now, add the golden shroud and design featuring detailed engravings of skyscrapers, camels, and Arabic calligraphy – and you have true opulence. This Middle Eastern exclusive will obviously carry a further price premium to the $3,099. Add in Jensen's autograph, and the sample graphics card in our picture will surely be worth a king's ransom.

One thing collectors will be aware of, though, is an overabundance of signatures can devalue the addition of any autograph. Jensen seems to be pretty open to signing things from fans willy-nilly, which is nice but could limit future collector valuations. Already this year we have seen the official Nvidia GeForce social media channels offer up several historical GPUs accompanied by the CEO's scrawl.

We also reported on Der8auer buying a Jensen-autographed Asus ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 (with proceeds to charity) last year. That raised $16,000, which might help draw a baseline expectation on the sum the headlining 'Golden ROG RTX 5090 Astral' from the GTC 2025 event could achieve.