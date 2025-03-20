Golden Asus ROG RTX 5090 Astral with Jensen Huang's autograph shown off at GTC

News
By published

An RTX 4090 graphics card signed by Jensen Huang raised $16,000 last year.

ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition with Jensen Huang&#039;s signature.
(Image credit: Asus ROG)

An Asus exec at GTC 2025 has shown off what might be both the ultimate PC collector's item and the most valuable consumer graphics card on Earth. Asus Director of Marketing, Ernest Cheng, shared a picture of one of the extravagant ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition graphics cards. Lifting this to a higher level of geek Nirvana, this particular sample bears Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's autograph. We think this lavish gold graphics card sample is probably worth over $16,000 after looking at previous auctions.

As Cheng points out above, this 'Golden ROG RTX 5090 Astral' is now one of its kind, bearing Jensen's autograph and his "RTX ON!" inscription. However, it was already one of the rarest graphics cards among the rare-as-hen's-teeth RTX 5090 hardware that has reached retail.

As a reminder of the calibre of product we have in the photo, you can check back through our extensive RTX 5090 review, and recap the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition story we ran in February (linked top).

The ROG Astral line is a new quad-fan flagship family from Asus, and an RTX 5090 OC model carries an official MSRP of $3,099, which is over 50% more expensive than a reference design. Now, add the golden shroud and design featuring detailed engravings of skyscrapers, camels, and Arabic calligraphy – and you have true opulence. This Middle Eastern exclusive will obviously carry a further price premium to the $3,099. Add in Jensen's autograph, and the sample graphics card in our picture will surely be worth a king's ransom.

One thing collectors will be aware of, though, is an overabundance of signatures can devalue the addition of any autograph. Jensen seems to be pretty open to signing things from fans willy-nilly, which is nice but could limit future collector valuations. Already this year we have seen the official Nvidia GeForce social media channels offer up several historical GPUs accompanied by the CEO's scrawl.

We also reported on Der8auer buying a Jensen-autographed Asus ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 (with proceeds to charity) last year. That raised $16,000, which might help draw a baseline expectation on the sum the headlining 'Golden ROG RTX 5090 Astral' from the GTC 2025 event could achieve.

See more GPUs News
Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

More about gpus
Nvidia Rubin Ultra with NVL576 Kyber racks and infrastructure

Nvidia shows off Rubin Ultra with 600,000-Watt Kyber racks and infrastructure, coming in 2027
Half Life 2 Jumbled Mess

Half-Life 2 running with just 8MB of VRAM is a beautiful wireframe mess
Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Asus unveils AI Cache Boost — claims up to 19% faster AI workloads on Ryzen 9000 series
See more latest
Most Popular
Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Asus unveils AI Cache Boost — claims up to 19% faster AI workloads on Ryzen 9000 series
ASML origins
ASML recalls its humble origins in a ‘leaky shed’ in Eindhoven, circa 1984 — it now makes the most cutting-edge chipmaking tools on the planet
Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi 5 powered 'wall arcade' features a big, low-res RGB LED matrix display
Nvidia
Nvidia sells RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 from a 'food truck' at GTC
Ampere
SoftBank to acquire Arm CPUs for datacenter firm Ampere in $6.5 billion cash deal
Nvidia Rubin Ultra with NVL576 Kyber racks and infrastructure
Nvidia shows off Rubin Ultra with 600,000-Watt Kyber racks and infrastructure, coming in 2027
Half Life 2 Jumbled Mess
Half-Life 2 running with just 8MB of VRAM is a beautiful wireframe mess
Raspberry Pi
Maker builds Raspberry Pi Pico smart clock with lots of cool features
AMD RDNA 4 HERO
AMD has reportedly sold nearly 200K RX 9070 GPUs worldwide (Updated)
Intel CEO at Davos
At Nvidia's GTC event, Pat Gelsinger reiterated that Jensen 'got lucky with AI,' Intel missed the boat with Larrabee