Colorful puts two M.2 SSD slots inside upcoming GeForce RTX 50-series GPU — Blackwell GPU repurposes unused PCIe lanes for fast storage

Colorful is working on a new RTX 50-series graphics card lineup that includes support for two M.2 SSD slots, according to a report from IT Home. The GPU was recently spotted at Bilibili World 2025, where the company showcased a prototype from its iGame Ultra series. While the exact model hasn’t been confirmed, the white dual-fan GPU features a cutout in the backplate designed to accommodate two M.2 drives. This effectively allows users to expand their storage directly through the graphics card.

We've seen similar implementations from other GPU manufacturers in the past, including Asus with its RTX 4060 Ti and, more recently, the RTX 5080 ProArt. What’s unique here is that Colorful appears to be taking it a step further with dual-drive support, although Maxsun was one of the first manufacturers to add two SSD slots on their Intel Arc B580 GPU late last year.

There’s no confirmation whether the GPU is an RTX 5050, 5060, or 5060 Ti, since all three of these use a PCIe x8 interface. Gigabyte went ahead and launched the RTX 5060 Ti Eagle GPU earlier this year with a shortened PCB and a halved PCIe x16 connector finger, effectively limiting it to an x8 configuration. In that sense, Colorful is making the right choice by taking advantage of system resources that would otherwise go to waste. When installed in a full PCIe x16 slot, these cards leave unused lanes that can be repurposed for other functions. The company has divided the remaining x8 lanes, allocating x4 lanes to each SSD slot via PCIe bifurcation.

Adding an SSD directly to your GPU does sound interesting, but there are limitations to it. For starters, it seems beneficial only for graphics cards that utilize only PCIe x8 connections. In theory, this concept can also be applied to higher-end GPUs that occupy all x16 lanes, but that would mean splitting the entire bandwidth between the GPU and SSD, potentially limiting the performance of the GPU itself.

Then there's also the question of practicality, as most modern motherboards are already offering multiple M.2 slots, enough to meet the needs of typical users. While it’s an innovative solution, it is only catering to a niche use case that honestly doesn’t exist for most PC gamers or enthusiasts.

Colorful is yet to list its new GPU models with built-in SSD slots on its website. For now, the dual M.2 SSD design remains a prototype, with no word on pricing, availability, or which markets the company plans to target.

