Colorful unveils new RTX 50-Series laptops, wild G-Helmet PC case, and more at Computex

Colorful has taken the covers off some of the most striking new products we've seen anywhere on the Computex 2025 floor, with new motherboards, graphics cards, gaming laptops, and more to behold.

We got a great look at Colorful's debut AM5 motherboard, the CVN X870 ARK FROZEN. It includes a novel On/Off switch that lets you unlatch your GPU from the board to prevent PCIe connector wear.

Under the hood, it sports a 14+2+1 power phase design, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and a new X3D Game Mode.

(Image credit: Future)

We also got look at Colorful's distinctive range of RTX 50-Series GPUs, including its head-turning iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Advanced OC 16GB × DOOM EDITION, which naturally includes Doom colorway accents.

(Image credit: Future)

Also new to Colorful's lineup is iGame Shadow DDR5 16GB memory (6800, decked out with a distinctive Chinese ink wash painting design. If features SK hynix M-die chips with overclocking up to 8400 MT/s and a 10-layer PCB design.

(Image credit: Future)

Colorful also showed off its new RTX 5060 Ultra W OC 8GB in a distinctive white chassis:

(Image credit: Future)

Colorful also has new mini PCs featuring AMD R7 HX225 and AMD Ryzen Al Max+ 395 processors packed into a tiny form factor.

On the portable front, Colorful unveiled its new Rimbook and Origo laptops. The latter is a gaming variant equipped with RTX 5070 and either Intel's i9 or Ultra 9 processors, whereas the Rimbook is a new light ultrabook, coming to "some areas" in June.

Another real head-turner is the iGame G-Helmet PC case, with 0.8mm aluminum panels and a design "inspired by a spaceship command module."

(Image credit: Future)

The company also showed off its iGame Ultra Series PC facelift, and this new iGame Neptune all-in-one chassis, replete with stacked radiators that cool the CPU and GPU in a sandwich layout. The Neptune comes with the iGame Z790D5 Neptune motherboard and Intel Core i9-14900K (SP100+), as well as a 2TB M.2 SSD and fully modular iGame 1250W Gold power supply with new ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 standards and the iGame's own GeForce RTX 5080 Neptune OC graphics card.

(Image credit: Colorful)

Finally, we saw the excellent Colorfire MEOW Series PC, a quirky and fun PC designed to pay homage to the glory days of gaming from the 80s and 90s, replete with Bobi cat graphics and a handheld console front.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

