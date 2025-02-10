Vendor puts an on-and-off switch on a AMD X870 motherboard to enable easy GPU removal

Following widespread reports of GPU PCIe connector wear associated with Asus' Q-Release Slim feature on select motherboards, Colorful has taken the opportunity to showcase its solution for the problem (via Weibo). While Colorful's alternative might not bear fancy names, the mechanism is relatively simple. It allows you to remove your GPU with an On/Off button—at least, the marketing material shows. This new feature will be available on upcoming X870 motherboards debuting under the brand's CVN lineup.

Colorful has not released any 800-series motherboards from AMD, including the X870E/X870 family, officially launched in September last year, and even those based on AMD's latest B850/B840 chipsets. The company didn't precisely detail how its solution fares against competitors or operates. However, we can draw some inferences from the shared images. Colorful's strategy includes a simple On/Off toggle switch next to the RAM slots and an M.2 connector for easy access.

Toggling the switch on should automatically release the GPU latch, mirroring Asus' first iteration, Q-Release, which used a push button a few years back. Asus' revamped mechanism, Q-Release Slim, allowed users to eject their GPU by simply tilting the card while pulling it outward, removing the need for mechanical buttons.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Colorful (Image credit: Colorful

Sadly, innovation rarely comes without challenges. A handful of reports suggest that Asus' Q-Release Slim redesign caused a metallic piece in the PCIe slot to scrape against the GPU's PCIe connector, introducing unwanted wear and tear. Colorful is also experimenting with this GPU quick-release trend, promising enhanced security and convenience, likely compared to Asus' design.

The showcased CVN X870 motherboard is adorned in a white/silver tone and equipped with heatsinks for the VRMs and the M.2 SSD. We hope that Colorful's implementation goes without any problems, as no one would want to damage their precious RTX 5090/RTX 5080 for the dozens that managed to get one, even if it's just cosmetic damage.

In any case, Colorful should eventually release more 800-series boards, including budget B840 and B850 offerings. Colorful has yet to announce an exact release date or MSRP for this CVN X870 model, but we can expect more details shortly.