ASRock tailors budget-friendly AMD A620 mini-ITX motherboard to SFF enthusiasts

ASRock (via momomo_us) has introduced a new AMD mini-ITX motherboard for budget-conscious consumers. The A620AI WiFi, powered by the A620 chipset, arrives with native support for Ryzen 7000 (Raphael), Ryzen 8000G (Phoenix), and Ryzen 9000 (Granite Ridge) processors, including the Ryzen 9000X3D variants.

The A620AI WiFi isn't the first mini-ITX motherboard with the A620 chipset in ASRock's arsenal. The manufacturer had already released the A620I Lightning WiFi, but it was intended for a different market segment. The A620AI WiFi, on the other hand, is the more affordable version of the A620I Lightning WiFi.

The A620AI WiFi features an eight-layer PCB with an 8+2+1-phase power delivery subsystem and 80A power phases. Supplementary power to the processor is delivered via an additional 8-pin EPS power connector. The A620AI WiFi's design is more than adequate to handle Ryzen processors of all statures, spanning from entry-level 35W chips to flagship 170W parts.

Logically, mini-ITX motherboards have some limitations compared to standard ATX ones, such as the number of memory and expansion slots. The A620AI WiFi provides two DDR5 memory slots supporting ECC and non-ECC memory modules beyond DDR5-8200. The maximum capacity supported is 128GB when pairing two 64GB DDR5 memory modules together.

The A620AI WiFi offers one PCIe 4.0 x16 expansion slot for discrete graphics cards. There are two M.2 slots: one sticks to PCIe 4.0 x4 and the other to a slower PCIe 3.0 x4 interface. The motherboard also has two SATA III connectors. RAID arrays are on the support list. You can do RAID 0 and RAID 1 with SATA drives and RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 for M.2 drives.

You can access the internet via either a wired or wireless connection. For the former, you can pick between a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port that utilizes the Realtek RTL8125BG controller or a standard Gigabit Ethernet port wired to the Realtek RTL8111 controller. On the other hand, wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, enabled by the 802.11axe module.

As with the USB mix, the A620AI WiFi delivers two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and two USB 2.0 ports. If you don't plan to use a discrete graphics card, there's a single HDMI 2.1 port capable of 4K (3840 x 2160) output at 120 Hz. As for audio, you receive three 3.5mm audio jacks for 7.1-channel audio support connected to a Realtek ALC897 codec.

ASRock hasn't disclosed the pricing and availability for the A620AI WiFi motherboard. Since the A620I Lightning WiFi retails for approximately $140, the A620AI WiFi should launch with a lower price tag.

