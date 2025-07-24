Lisuan G100 GPU shows promise, at least in OpenCL — homegrown Chinese chip outguns Arc A770 and RTX 4060 in new benchmark, 10% slower than RTX 5060

Chinese tech firm Lisuan Technology has tested what appears to be a new variant of its G100 graphics card. The new benchmark, uncovered by Benchleaks, sheds new light on the G100, revealing performance that could rival some of the best graphics cards.

Lisuan Technology popped up on the hardware radar a few months ago. The Chinese graphics card startup announced that the G100, reportedly China's first domestic 6nm GPU, had powered on. What drew significant attention were claims that the G100 could deliver performance comparable to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060.

The initial benchmarks for the G100 surfaced quickly. Sadly, the 6nm graphics card only caught up to the GeForce GTX 660 Ti, an aging graphics card. The G100 sample featured only 32 CUs (Compute Units) with a maximum clock speed of 300 MHz and 256MB of memory. This could indicate it was either an early prototype for testing purposes without proper software or driver support, or simply a very basic entry-level variant.

Lisuan Technology G100 Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card Compute Units Maximum Clock Speed (MHz) Device Memory (MB) G100 48 2,000 12,000 G100 32 300 256

Today's G100 sample, however, appears to be a well-designed modern gaming graphics card. It appears to feature 48 CUs clocked at a maximum of 2,000 MHz, along with 12 GB of memory. From a specifications perspective, it's impossible to directly compare the G100 to mainstream graphics cards, as limited information is available regarding the TrueGPU architecture, except that Lisuan Technology purportedly designed it from scratch without any licensed IP.

In terms of CUs, the G100 would match the Radeon RX 9070 GRE (48 CUs) or the GeForce RTX 5070 (48 SMs). Again, we're not trying to draw conclusions due to the difference in architectures, but rather to provide an elementary comparison based on the number of CUs.

What's interesting is that the G100 sports 12GB of memory, most likely GDDR6. Modern games are starting to require more than 8GB, so the G100 looks like it's in a good spot. For what it's worth, the graphics card has the same amount of memory as the GeForce RTX 5070, which has a $549 MSRP.

Lisuan Technology G100 Benchmarks

Swipe to scroll horizontally Graphics Card OpenCL Score GeForce RTX 5060 120,916 G100 (48 CUs) 111,290 Arc A770 109,181 GeForce RTX 4060 101,028 Radeon RX 9060 XT 87,653 G100 (32 CUs) 15,524

As with all leaked benchmarks, exercise caution when considering them. Also, note that there's only one result for the G100 (48 CUs), whereas the comparison results come from the Geekbench database, which contains average scores from multiple users. Furthermore, higher OpenCL performance does not necessarily translate to higher gaming performance.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The G100 was up to 10% faster than the GeForce RTX 4060. The Chinese graphics card delivered marginally (2%) higher performance than Intel's Arc A770. When compared to some of its more modern rivals, the G100 demonstrated 27% higher performance than the Radeon RX 9060 XT but was 9% behind the GeForce RTX 5060.

Lisuan Technology confirmed on its official WeChat account that it will host a product launch tomorrow, so we should have more information on the G100 very soon.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.