Unverified BIOS allegedly pushes RTX 5090D to over 2000 Watts — extreme firmware update designed for Asus ROG Astral 5090D is not for the faint-hearted

An unverified BIOS for the Asus ROG Astral 5090D has been leaked online, showing a board power limit of 2,001 watts —almost three and a half times higher than the standard 575-watt power limit on the vanilla RTX 5090. As spotted by UNIKO's Hardware, this is an unverified BIOS file, warning its users to “exercise caution when flashing it to your graphics card, and always have a backup.” Aside from that, you probably need custom power delivery that can handle that amount of power, as even the standard connectors that come with the RTX 5090 are prone to melting while running at the standard power level.

Pumping this amount of power into your GPU will likely overwhelm its stock cooling solution, so you likely need a custom water (or liquid nitrogen) loop to ensure that your GPU doesn't cook itself. Of course, you also need a power supply that can deliver that amount of juice. Additionally, since this is an unverified BIOS, you can expect your GPU’s warranty to be automatically voided the moment you install it.

(Image credit: TechPowerUp)

This isn’t the first time that we’re seeing a kilowatt-level GPU, as Galax launched a dual 16-pin RTX 5090D extreme overclocking in China that can handle up to 2,000 watts. It has eventually landed on eBay for an eye-watering $5,500, allowing anyone with the cash to build an over-the-top gaming PC. This unverified BIOS will make it easier for anyone to try breaking records, though, because Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 GPUs are available globally (versus the China-only Galax HOF OC Lab XOC RTX 5090D). Although this leaked BIOS is designed for the RTX 5090D, VideoCardz notes that it is likely compatible with all Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 GPUs.

The 2,000-watt BIOS isn’t designed for the average gamer or even the seasoned professional. Instead, it’s more likely built for those who are looking to break overclocking records. So, if you have an Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 and you’re a little bit mad, you can go ahead and try breaking records with this BIOS at home (but seriously, don’t do it unless you’re a pro overclocker).

