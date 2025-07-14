$5,500 RTX 5090D with dual 16-pin power connectors and 2000W TDP lands on eBay — Galax's HOF OC Lab XOC 5090D, formerly exclusive to China, hits resale market

The Galax GeForce RTX 5090D Hall of Fame XOC, one of the most powerful GPUs from this generation, has now surfaced on eBay listings from China at prices that stretch far beyond what even a flagship graphics card usually commands. That being said, this card was never intended for mainstream use. It features an absurd level of power delivery, advanced overclocking headroom, and a theoretical power ceiling that goes as high as 2,000 watts when paired with Galax’s unofficial XOC BIOS.

The reason this GPU is now appearing on eBay is that it can no longer be sold in its intended market. The RTX 5090D was created specifically for China after U.S. restrictions barred Nvidia from selling the original RTX 5090 there. To get around those rules, the 5090D was introduced with the same gaming performance but reduced AI capabilities. It worked... until policy changed again, and even the 5090D now seems to have been swept up in the export ban, but the 5090D V2 is coming to fix that.

As a result, units that had already been produced and distributed to partners are now being offloaded online, with the Galax HOF XOC arguably the most interesting among them. Originally designed for extreme overclockers, it features a 12-layer PCB, 38-phase power delivery system, and two—that's right, two—16-pin power connectors. The card technically ships with the same 600W power limit that Nvidia has set for all variants of the 5090, but Galax provides an alternative BIOS through unofficial channels that unlocks up to 2,000W of headroom for serious competitive use, and it's already broken world records.

Originally spotted by PC Games Hardware, the GPU is now appearing in bulk on eBay, often with volume discounts for multiple purchases. Prices are around €4,739 for a single unit or roughly $5,500 USD, with discounts if you buy four or more. That’s more than double the MSRP of the standard RTX 5090 Founders Edition, yet the Galax 5090D HOF is arguably in a different class altogether, so it almost justifies its price. We know; we can't believe we just said that either.

(Image credit: Future)

Aside from Asus's gold-ridden 5090s that only "improve" aesthetics, Galax's variant is a different beast altogether that genuinely unlocks more performance. The card has already made appearances in global overclocking leaderboards, holding its own against other monsters like ASUS’s ROG Astral RTX 5090 OC, though Galax holds the edge thanks to its dual 12V-2×6 power setup and BIOS tuning options that no other card has. What adds an extra layer of exclusivity is that Galax has never released a Hall of Fame variant of the standard RTX 5090. This design is unique to the 5090D model, making it something of a collector’s piece even beyond its raw specs.

Ultimately, the Galax RTX 5090D HOF OC Lab XOC represents a strange intersection of geopolitics, hardware excess, and enthusiast obsession. It wasn’t supposed to leave China, and it wasn’t supposed to be available to just anyone. But now that it’s here, floating on eBay with a price tag that makes even high-end builds look modest, it’s become one of the most over-the-top GPU purchases money can buy. And this isn't even the only exorbitant 5090 Galax makes, as their 5090D Luna has a magnetic shroud that separates the fans from the cooler and PCB without a screwdriver.

