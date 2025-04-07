Nvidia RTX 5090D GPU features a magnetic shroud and fans for easy maintenance

The GeForce RTX 5090 ranks among the best graphics cards available today. But the GeForce RTX 5090D, a variant exclusive to China, is highly coveted in that market. Galax has expanded its Boomstar series by launching two new custom GeForce RTX 5090D models for gamers in China.

Galax has announced the GeForce RTX 5090D Luna and the GeForce RTX 5090D Nox. A noteworthy feature of these two models is the quick-release shroud. Rather than securing the shroud to the graphics card using conventional screws, Galax has implemented a magnetic attachment system, utilizing magnets at several points to ensure the shroud remains securely in place. This is an interesting idea, particularly with regard to maintenance, as it allows for tool-free removal.

Galax has a history of utilizing magnets in its graphics cards. The Boomstar series, renowned for its anime-inspired theme, previously featured detachable front and back panels to allow for user customization. The notion of providing detachable components on a graphics card can be traced back several years, with manufacturers such as Sapphire and XFX having offered graphics cards equipped with swappable cooling fans in the past. The most recent iteration from Galax takes things a bit further.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Galax) (Image credit: Galax) (Image credit: Galax) (Image credit: Galax) (Image credit: Galax)

The GeForce RTX 5090D Luna and the GeForce RTX 5090D Nox are similar, with the difference being the color. The former features a white theme, while the latter has a black theme. The graphics cards appear to adhere to a triple-slot design with a triple-fan cooling system. Both come equipped with a 14-layer PCB with a color matching the model. The power subdelivery system consists of a 16+6+7-phase design.

Galax sells the GeForce RTX 5090D Luna in standard and overclocked variants. The GeForce RTX 5090D Nox's product page wasn't live at the time of writing, but we expect the manufacturer to offer versions similar to the Luna SKU. The standard version flaunts a 2,407 MHz boost clock, the same as the reference specification for the GeForce RTX 5090D. On the contrary, the overclocked version has a 2,452 MHz boost clock, slightly higher than the vanilla version.

The GeForce RTX 5090D Luna and the GeForce RTX 5090D Nox are rated for 575W and employ the latest 12V-2x6 power connector, an upgraded version of the 16-pin power connector. The minimum recommended capacity for the power supply is 1,000W. As for display outputs, you receive three DisplayPort 2.1b outputs and one HDMI 2.1b port.

Galax has yet to reveal the pricing and availability for the GeForce RTX 5090D Luna and the GeForce RTX 5090D Nox. However, the graphics cards are unlikely to launch outside the Chinese market.