Nvidia's Upcoming 'Double D' gaming GPU becomes the '5090D V2' in latest leak — GPU previously known as the 'RTX 5090DD' remains China-exclusive

The RTX 5090DD was leaked a few weeks ago, a China-specific GPU that sports slightly reduced specs compared to the standard RTX 5090, with the goal of adhering to the intense US export restrictions on China. It turns out that this card has undergone a rebrand, at least as indicated by the latest leaked information. This special version of the RTX 5090 will be called the 5090D V2, instead of its previous "Double D" moniker.

Nvidia has been one of many companies left affected by the recent hostilities between China and the U.S., where President Trump has imposed strict restrictions on exports into the region. The titular RTX 5090 is part of the list of GPUs no longer allowed to be sold in China.

In response to this escalation, Nvidia launched the RTX 5090D a couple of months ago, a variant of the original made specifically to cater to the new trade policies of the Trump administration. It shared identical performance to its earlier counterpart while ensuring it can be safely exported to China under the provisions of the Department of Commerce. However, the recent halting of 5090D deliveries in the country has led to speculation of another ban around the corner.

Fast forward to the present, the company is now looking to release the third card in the 5090 lineup — a variant of a variant, if you will — aimed again at the Chinese market, likely to circumvent potential prohibition. Derived from the 5090D, this is the aforementioned RTX 5090DD, now the 5090D V2, and it's intended to be released only in China. Hopefully, that's not confusing as USB or HDMI conventions.

The RTX 5090D V2 features the same GB202 graphics chip as the original RTX 5090, with the same number of CUDA cores. However, Nvidia has reduced the VRAM from 32GB to 24GB, along with narrowing the memory bus to a 384-bit wide interface. Despite that, the 5090D v2 still has the same 575W TDP, making its performance close enough to still justify its naming scheme.

The new name brings forward the same specs with an updated model number. In a now-deleted tweet, MEGAsizeGPU on X shared the new logo alongside a comment remarking, "This name is even worse than 5090DD," alluding to the obvious lapse in branding. Nvidia might be forgetting what type of silicon they're pushing here, so the "V2" at least brings them back to semiconductors.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-Series Lineup GPU Die CUDA Cores SMs Bus-Width VRAM Bandwidth RTX 5090 GB202-300 21760 170/192 512-bit 32GB 1792 GB/s RTX 5090D GB202-250 21760 170/192 512-bit 32GB 1792 GB/s RTX 5090D V2 (Leaked) GB202-240 21760 170/192 384-bit 24GB 1344 GB/s RTX 5080 GB203-400 10752 84/84 256-bit 16GB 960 GB/s RTX 5070 Ti GB203-200 8960 70/84 256-bit 16GB 896 GB/s RTX 5070 GB205-300 6144 48/50 192-bit 12GB 672 GB/s RTX 5060 Ti GB206-300 4352 34/36 128-bit 8GB 448 GB/s RTX 5060 Ti GB206-300 4352 34/36 128-bit 8GB 448 GB/s RTX 5060 GB206-250 3840 30/36 128-bit 8GB 448 GB/s

That being said, the downscaled bandwidth of the 5090D V2 makes it closer to a 5090 Lite than a full-fledged flagship because it will certainly perform worse in synthetic benchmarks. Games, however, should be indistinguishable since there's enough VRAM here before it ever becomes a bottleneck. Not only that, but the card should also be just as capable in overclocking as the 5090D, which itself was identical to the original 5090.

Regardless, China is a big market for Nvidia and one that the company isn't willing to lose. Its stringent efforts to get ahead of trade limitations by consistently releasing new variants of the RTX 5090 only show that the company will not stop at anything to give up the cash cow. After all, the green team faces no competition at this level — AMD doesn't have a competing high-end GPU.

