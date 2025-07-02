Nvidia's Upcoming 'Double D' gaming GPU becomes the '5090D V2' in latest leak — GPU previously known as the 'RTX 5090DD' remains China-exclusive



RTX 5090D V2
(Image credit: Future)

The RTX 5090DD was leaked a few weeks ago, a China-specific GPU that sports slightly reduced specs compared to the standard RTX 5090, with the goal of adhering to the intense US export restrictions on China. It turns out that this card has undergone a rebrand, at least as indicated by the latest leaked information. This special version of the RTX 5090 will be called the 5090D V2, instead of its previous "Double D" moniker.

Nvidia has been one of many companies left affected by the recent hostilities between China and the U.S., where President Trump has imposed strict restrictions on exports into the region. The titular RTX 5090 is part of the list of GPUs no longer allowed to be sold in China.

In response to this escalation, Nvidia launched the RTX 5090D a couple of months ago, a variant of the original made specifically to cater to the new trade policies of the Trump administration. It shared identical performance to its earlier counterpart while ensuring it can be safely exported to China under the provisions of the Department of Commerce. However, the recent halting of 5090D deliveries in the country has led to speculation of another ban around the corner.

Fast forward to the present, the company is now looking to release the third card in the 5090 lineup — a variant of a variant, if you will — aimed again at the Chinese market, likely to circumvent potential prohibition. Derived from the 5090D, this is the aforementioned RTX 5090DD, now the 5090D V2, and it's intended to be released only in China. Hopefully, that's not confusing as USB or HDMI conventions.

The RTX 5090D V2 features the same GB202 graphics chip as the original RTX 5090, with the same number of CUDA cores. However, Nvidia has reduced the VRAM from 32GB to 24GB, along with narrowing the memory bus to a 384-bit wide interface. Despite that, the 5090D v2 still has the same 575W TDP, making its performance close enough to still justify its naming scheme.

The new name brings forward the same specs with an updated model number. In a now-deleted tweet, MEGAsizeGPU on X shared the new logo alongside a comment remarking, "This name is even worse than 5090DD," alluding to the obvious lapse in branding. Nvidia might be forgetting what type of silicon they're pushing here, so the "V2" at least brings them back to semiconductors.

RTX 5090D V2 logo leak, via @Zed_Wang

(Image credit: Future)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-Series Lineup

GPU

Die

CUDA Cores

SMs

Bus-Width

VRAM

Bandwidth

RTX 5090

GB202-300

21760

170/192

512-bit

32GB

1792 GB/s

RTX 5090D

GB202-250

21760

170/192

512-bit

32GB

1792 GB/s

RTX 5090D V2 (Leaked)

GB202-240

21760

170/192

384-bit

24GB

1344 GB/s

RTX 5080

GB203-400

10752

84/84

256-bit

16GB

960 GB/s

RTX 5070 Ti

GB203-200

8960

70/84

256-bit

16GB

896 GB/s

RTX 5070

GB205-300

6144

48/50

192-bit

12GB

672 GB/s

RTX 5060 Ti

GB206-300

4352

34/36

128-bit

8GB

448 GB/s

RTX 5060 Ti

GB206-300

4352

34/36

128-bit

8GB

448 GB/s

RTX 5060

GB206-250

3840

30/36

128-bit

8GB

448 GB/s

That being said, the downscaled bandwidth of the 5090D V2 makes it closer to a 5090 Lite than a full-fledged flagship because it will certainly perform worse in synthetic benchmarks. Games, however, should be indistinguishable since there's enough VRAM here before it ever becomes a bottleneck. Not only that, but the card should also be just as capable in overclocking as the 5090D, which itself was identical to the original 5090.

Regardless, China is a big market for Nvidia and one that the company isn't willing to lose. Its stringent efforts to get ahead of trade limitations by consistently releasing new variants of the RTX 5090 only show that the company will not stop at anything to give up the cash cow. After all, the green team faces no competition at this level — AMD doesn't have a competing high-end GPU.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

Comment from the forums
  • Silicon Mage
    I always figured a DD would be, well, bigger.
    Reply
  • King_V
    Silicon Mage said:
    I always figured a DD would be, well, bigger.
    When I saw the name, I honestly had to look at the calendar to make sure that somehow today wasn't April 1st.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    Will it require twin 12VHPWR connectors? If so does that put one of these cards at twice the risk of melting down or will these cards actually be graced with proper shunts to prevent that?
    Reply
  • P.Amini
    I'm just thinking out loud:
    Instead of these not so elegant tries
    what if...
    they've made a REAL 5080 then it could be more immune to more strict sanctions...
    and the rest of the world could be happier too
    Reply
  • M0rtis
    One thing that confuses me is that the 4090D was already at the limit of what could be sold in China so how can this 5090D be sold since it will undoubtedly be faster ?
    Reply
  • RoLleRKoaSTeR
    "Big claims, barely supported"

    wow - talk about "phrasing" :)
    Giggidy
    Reply