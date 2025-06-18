Nvidia planning new RTX 5090 'DD' variant for China — 24GB card with tweaked GPU latest attempt to comply with strict export restrictions
Reported specifications suggest a 25% cutback in GPU bandwidth.
It appears the recent U.S. export restrictions, initially targeting H20 accelerators, have now been extended to Nvidia's consumer-grade RTX 5090D for China. As such, the company is reportedly developing a further cut-down option, the RTX 5090DD, as an alternative. Reported details from MEGAsizeGPU and specifications by Kopite indicate a significant reduction in GPU bandwidth, which is a trend that might extend to other finer aspects as well, like ROP counts and AI TOPs.
Last month, reports alleged that Nvidia is halting deliveries of its RTX 5090D GPUs to China, following the recent ban on the export of its H20 chips. Washington's primary concern stemmed from the potential of these GPUs, particularly their high GPU bandwidth, to be used in China's supercomputing efforts. On the server side, Nvidia is reportedly pivoting to a Blackwell-based design with GDDR7 memory as the successor to the H20, though specific details remain under wraps.
RTX 5090 DD?PG145-SKU40GB202-240-K*-A121760FP32384-bit GDDR7 24G 28Gbps575Wand there's a surprise.June 18, 2025
The RTX 5090D launched just before the Chinese New Year, with 'D' referring to last year's 'Dragon' Chinese Zodiac. However, with the current year being the Year of the Snake, the RTX 5090DD's naming feels a bit behind the times, perhaps an RTX 5090DS would've been a better fit, but I digress. Kopite claims the RTX 5090DD will feature the PG145 board as a reference design for board partners, as opposed to Nvidia's compact PCB (PG144A) for its FE (Founders Edition) class models.
Specifications-wise, according to the leak, we're looking at the GB202-240 chip, a tier below GB202-250 that was found on the original RTX 5090D. The core count remains similar, at 21,760 CUDA cores, or 170 Streaming Multiprocessors. The memory-bus width takes a significant hit, shrinking from 512 bits to a 384-bit interface. This reduction also slashes the available memory from 32GB to 24GB, and consequently also lowers the GPU bandwidth to 1344 GB/s, 25% slower than the original RTX 5090 and RTX 5090D. The TDP remains similar at 575W, with power likely to be supplied by the same 12V-2x6 connector.
GPU
Die
CUDA Cores
SMs
Bus-Width
VRAM
Bandwidth
RTX 5090
GB202-300
21760
170/192
512-bit
32GB
1792 GB/s
RTX 5090D
GB202-250
21760
170/192
512-bit
32GB
1792 GB/s
RTX 5090DD (Leaked)
GB202-240
21760
170/192
384-bit
24GB
1344 GB/s
RTX 5080
GB203-400
10752
84/84
256-bit
16GB
960 GB/s
RTX 5070 Ti
GB203-200
8960
70/84
256-bit
16GB
896 GB/s
RTX 5070
GB205-300
6144
48/50
192-bit
12GB
672 GB/s
RTX 5060 Ti
GB206-300
4352
34/36
128-bit
8GB
448 GB/s
RTX 5060 Ti
GB206-300
4352
34/36
128-bit
8GB
448 GB/s
RTX 5060
GB206-250
3840
30/36
128-bit
8GB
448 GB/s
The leaker suggests a 'surprise', likely hinting at further cutbacks on other hardware specifications, such as ROP units or AI TOPs (probably via firmware). We'll wait for the official announcement or reviews for further details on pricing and performance.
