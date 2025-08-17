Asus ROG’s lavish RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition surfaces at a UAE retailer which offers worldwide shipping — currently discounted 11%, to $9,205

Earlier this year, Asus unveiled the ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition—a special version of its Astral 5090 made partially with real gold, meant for sale in the Middle East. It followed up with a slightly less ridiculous RTX 5080 Dhahab Core with supposed worldwide availability. So far, we've only been able to speculate on its price; our best approximation was scalpers on eBay selling the Dhahab 5090 for upwards of $22,000, but now we have our actual, first look at what these cards cost.

Listed on Microless, a UAE-based retailer, the RTX 5090 Dhahab OC will run you just $9,205 which is suppposedly discounted 11% from a $11,506 listed price. Perhaps the most interesting bit is that Microless actually ships around the globe, so you can technically get this gilded 5090 delivered to North America—rendering it not exclusive to Middle Eastern markets, contradicting the original announcement. The 5080 Dahab Core, on the other hand, is listed at $2,589, constituting a 158.9% price increase over a regular 5080's MSRP.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Now, you may be wondering why even mention MSRP when it's only a mirage these days, but just today we spotted RTX 5080s from Zotac and MSI listed at $999 on Newegg, which is their suggested price from Nvidia. Asus' ROG Astral RTX 5080, though, retails for $1,799, and it's actually available at that price at most stores. Therefore, the cost difference between the Dhahab Edition and the base Astral RTX 5080 almost becomes sensible? That's because there is around $700 worth of real, 24K gold cladding this card. When you add that up, it low-key becomes a decent deal, considering you get the bragging rights to owning a gold GPU.

Both the Dhahab 5080 Core and Dhahab 5090 OC share the exact same design with borderline-stereotypical accents draping the golden shroud. There are shiny blue highlights around the perimeter of the card with illustrations of everything we've been conditioned to associate with the Middle East: camels, opulent skyscrapers, and calligraphy. Short of being dipped in oil, it's the perfect representation of the Arab World, exorbitant price included.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus ROG) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus ROG) (Image credit: Asus ROG)

Extravagance aside, the Dhahab 5080 and 5090 are identical to the standard ROG Astral variants they're based on. Both are massive, die-cast frame graphics cards with a 3.8-slot thickness and 358mm length, sporting a quad-fan air-cooling setup. They feature a patented vapor chamber, a denser heatsink fin array, and a phase-change thermal pad for the GPU. While the 5090 is obviously much more scarce and was only seen in local Gulf listings prior, the RTX 5080 Dahab is also available on Newegg for $2,699 ready to be shipped from Hong Kong.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.