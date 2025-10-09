Lucky PC builder snipes RTX 5090 for just $1,119 — humbles proud shopper who scored one for $1,399 just two days earlier

The best graphics cards don't always have to be expensive. Unfortunately, in today's market, even buying them at MSRP feels like a good deal. It was already a rare sight to see someone purchase a GeForce RTX 5090 below MSRP at Walmart, but there have been two instances in a short period of time. The stars must have aligned for the two fortunate Redditors.

Two days prior, Redditor NestyHowk showcased the acquisition of a GeForce RTX 5090, priced at $1,399.99, which is $600 or 30% below the MSRP, sparking envy within the PCMR Reddit community. Nonetheless, today, DCole1847 has surpassed this achievement. Evidently, the hardware deities appear to favor the former, as the user recently acquired a GeForce RTX 5090 for $1,119.99, representing a reduction of $880, or 44% below the MSRP.

MSRP, particularly for Nvidia's current GeForce RTX 50 (codenamed Blackwell) series, is almost irrelevant. Even during special promotional occasions, such as Amazon Prime Day, it is nearly impossible to acquire Blackwell products at a price below the MSRP. However, based on the photographs of the two Reddit users, we may have a slight idea of where you could find a GeForce RTX 5090 at a reasonable price.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Reddit/NestyHowk) (Image credit: Reddit/DCole1847)

The yellow stickers unmistakably originate from Walmart, specifically items marked with "reduced" that are part of a discounted sale at the store. Items bearing such reductions typically sell for a slightly lower price due to reasons such as returns or packaging imperfections. Consequently, this does not constitute a clearance sale. "I tell my girlfriend to check the clearance aisle at every store she goes to and to send me a photo of anything that looks like a computer part," the jubilant shopper revealed.

The packaging indicates that these graphics cards are likely the PNY GeForce RTX 5090 Overclocked Triple Fan (VCG509032TFXPB1-O), the version without RGB lighting. The PNY GeForce RTX 5090 Overclocked Triple Fan is among the limited number of custom models available at a retail price of $1,999. However, it has been some time since this graphics card was available at that price point. Currently, U.S. retailers generally sell it for $2,799.99. Consequently, the fortunate Reddit members managed to circumvent the typical markup and acquired the graphics cards below the MSRP, an occurrence that is now rarely seen.

If you are specifically seeking to upgrade your gaming setup to a GeForce RTX 5090 and a Walmart store is conveniently located nearby, it may be worthwhile to visit the clearance section every once in a while, and who knows, you might also discover a nugget.

