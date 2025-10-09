Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals You Can Still Get Live Blog — Best Tech & PC Hardware Deals on GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and more

Refresh

The flashiest flash drive still on offer If you want an excellent, head-turning flash drive with storage aplenty, then you'll struggle to do better than the SK hynix Tube T31. Holder of our best flash drive award currently, it's essentially an M.2 SSD with a USB plug that gets you very speedy data transfers. Still on offer even though Prime Big Deal Days has finished, get one for just $118 instead of the usual $159. Save 26% ($41) SK hynix SK hynix Tube T31: was $159.99 now $118.99 at Amazon The Tube T31 may look like a flash drive, with its integrated USB-A port, and it is our favorite flash drive. But it's actually a tiny M.2 SSD on the end of a USB port, and it's a great performer for a 10 Gbps drive. Combine that with a record-low price for this 2TB model, and this is a great deal for those needing speedy, convenient storage. Read more ▼ (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) As you can see in our benchmark chart above, the Tube T31 was the fastest flash drive we tested back when we reviewed it in 2024, and it remains one of our top picks today. In fact, one of our main gripes when we reviewed the drive was that there was no 2TB option. But since then, the company has rectified the issue, and it's now on sale at Amazon in that roomy capacity.



If you're looking for a speedy, pocket-friendly drive at a great price, the Tube T31 is easy to recommend -- especially at this $118 sale price. The only real downside is that it's USB-A only. The company doesn't offer a USB-C model, which could be a pain if you have a modern laptop that doesn't have USB-A ports. But the USB-A connection also makes the Tube T31 a good option for external console storage. - Stephen Warwick

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless is at an all-time low price of just $125 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) If you've been looking for a new wireless gaming keyboard, SteelSeries' Apex Pro TKL Wireless is one of our favorites — it packs plenty of power in a compact form factor, with dual-actuation OmniPoint 2.0 Hall Effect switches, bright, per-key RGB lighting, and a customizable OLED display in the upper right corner. It also comes with a soft-touch wrist rest that will help keep your wrists and hands aligned and comfortable. And it's currently on sale for just $124.99 at Amazon — 50% off its MSRP of $249.99, and the lowest price we've seen it at. Save 50% ($125) SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless: was $249.99 now $124.99 at Amazon An all-time low, and half price The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless combines a multitude of winning features in a sturdy but compact chassis. This version is wireless and doesn't have a keypad. Its customizable dual-actuation OmniPoint 2.0 hall effect switches, OLED display, bright per-key RGB lighting, and flexible connectivity help it stand out from the pack. Read more ▼ The Apex Pro TKL Wireless's linear optical switches feature adjustable actuation (37 levels per key) — which can be adjusted individually across all keys. It sports the ever-popular TKL layout, which means it has all function keys and navigation keys — but no ten-key numberpad, so you'll have plenty of room on your desk for big mouse swipes without having to give up too much keyboard functionality. — Sarah

Razer's wireless all-purpose gaming mouse is still 35% off (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) It's not Razer's absolute latest iteration, but the Basilisk V3 Pro is still a solid all-purpose gaming mouse, with Razer's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, 11 programmable buttons, a customizable tilt wheel, and 13 zones of bright RGB lighting. And you can grab it on sale for 35% off at Amazon, where it's now $104 for the black version (was $159.99). Save $55.99 Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless: was $159.99 now $104 at Amazon Razer's flagship wireless Basilisk V3 Pro features Razer's Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, Gen-3 optical mouse switches, and 13 zones of bright RGB underglow lighting. It gets up to 110 hours of battery life and is compatible with Razer's HyperPolling Wireless Dongle and Mouse Dock Pro. Read more ▼ The Basilisk V3 Pro has been one of our favorite wireless gaming mice since it debuted in April 2023, and for good reason — it's got a great, comfortable, ergonomically-contoured shape that's perfect for hours-long gaming marathons. It has two thumb buttons and a trigger button on the thumb rest, as well as a tilt wheel that can switch between regular notched and free-scrolling mode. Its Focus Pro 30K optical sensor has a maximum resolution of 30,000 DPI and a maximum speed of 750 IPS, and can handle up to 70 G's of force. — Sarah

Get the SteelSeries Arena 9 5.1 gaming speakers, complete with RGB lighting, for 20 percent off (Image credit: SteelSeries) If you're looking for an audio upgrade for your gaming rig, look no further than the 280W (peak) SteelSeries Arena 9, one of the few 5.1 speaker systems designed specifically for gamers. The Arena 9 carries an MSRP of $679.99, but is currently available for 20 percent off, bringing the price down to $543.99. Save 20% SteelSeries Arena 9 Illuminated 5.1 Desktop Gaming Speakers: was $679.99 now $543.99 at Amazon These booming speakers bring 5.1 surround to your PC in a big way. They have wireless connectivity for the rear speakers, a lifesaver, and built-in lighting that spruces up your room. This 280W (peak) system also has a full-featured software suite to tailor it to your needs. Read more ▼ You can definitely pick up on the gaming vibes with the two front speakers, each of which has four-zone RGB lighting that supports Reactive PrismSync. Nothing says "gamer" like some RGB lovin'. The two rear speakers connect wirelessly, providing you with more flexibility in their placement. There's also a wired control pod that lets you adjust RGB lighting effects, as well as Bluetooth connectivity, along with the usual audio controls like volume and mute. As for connectivity, you can choose from Bluetooth, auxiliary, optical, or USB.

Our favorite HyperX microphone is at its lowest price ever (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) There's no better way to instantly up your audio game than by switching from a headset mic to a standalone USB gaming microphone, and now's the perfect time to do it: the HyperX QuadCast S, one of our long-time favorite gaming mics, is currently still on sale at Amazon for $79.99 — a 50% discount off MSRP, and the lowest price we've ever seen it at. Save 50% ($80) HyperX QuadCast S: was $159.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Lowest ever price HyperX's QuadCast S is the pretty, colorful version of one of our favorite microphones of all time — and it's currently on sale for 50% off. It features four selectable polar patterns, a built-in shock mount, and HyperX's excellent tap-to-mute feature, and it will make you sound practically professional right out of the box. Read more ▼ The QuadCast S features bright, customizable RGB lighting and records sound at 48 kHz / 16-bits. It features four selectable polar patterns — cardioid, stereo, bidirectional, and omnidirectional — so it's great for capturing one person's voice but can also be used to capture multiple voices and/or ambient noise, in a pinch (though you'll still want multiple mics if you're regularly capturing multiple voices). It features on-mic controls, a 3.5mm headphone jack for direct, zero-latency monitoring, and HyperX's excellent tap-to-mute implementation. If you're not too interested in the customizable RGB lighting, you can also pick up the older QuadCast for the same price — $79.99 — but we'd still recommend the QuadCast S as you can always just change the RGB lighting to red (or turn it off completely). Both the QuadCast S and the QuadCast come with a desktop stand and a handy built-in shock mount, and have great sound profiles out of the box. — Sarah

This Hoto screwdriver is my go-to tool for assembling PCs, furniture, and tackling other screw-tightening tasks around the house, and it's on sale for just $33 (Image credit: Hoto) I build a lot of PCs for work, and I also do a fair bit of home improvement work around my apartment. So a cordless screwdriver is a handy tool to have. I also own a much slimmer Wowstick, but have found Hoto's NEX O1 Pro to be more useful thanks to its extra (variable) torque. It's great for loosening those factory-installed screws on PC cases that just don't want to let go, and also great for assembling furniture.



The Hoto won't replace my DeWalt impact driver or drill for bigger, tougher jobs. But for everyday tasks, it's powerful enough, easy to charge over USB-C, and even looks good on my workbench. Hoto NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set: was $60 now $49.99 at Amazon Hoto's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. It's even proven quite durable, as I've dropped it off of ladders and my workbench at least a dozen times, and it's still working flawlessly. Make sure to enter the brand promotion code of O1KPKFEH8IBJ for the extra 10% off. Read more ▼ I reach for the Hoto screwdriver so often, that I recently give it prime placement on my Mulitiboard tool wall, across from my work bench. I've used it while up on ladders and dropped it multiple times over the last 2.5 years, and it's continued to work without issue for the past 2.5 years since I've owned it, which is more than I can say for some of the tech I use regularly. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cheap and Deep storage keeps getting deeper...and cheaper We've been diving in deep on the Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Day Hard Drive deals this year, and this deal on the 24TB Seagate BarraCuda is still going, which is great because this is the epitome of 'cheap and deep' storage. Save 17% Seagate BarraCuda 24TB ST24000DM001: was $299 now $249 at Newegg This drive is specifically designed for PC use, featuring a 7,200-RPM spindle speed, 512MB of cache, a top speed of 190MB/s due to its desirable CMR technology, and a two-year warranty. Read more ▼ The BarraCuda is designed for desktop HDD use, so it's tailored to offer the fastest performance possible with a 7,200-RPM spindle speed that's augmented by 512MB of cache. The drive also utilizes the premium Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology, rather than the performance-killing Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) technology found on budget drives. So you're getting the good stuff.



Pair that with a two-year warranty, and your PC will be off to the races. Ok, maybe not the F1 races, as that's what you use an SSD for, but you'll certainly do well in a dump truck competition, where capacity beats speed every time. — Paul Alcorn