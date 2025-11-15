Asus' luxurious RTX 5090 GPU is twice as expensive as Nvidia Founders Edition — ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 launches at $3,999 with just 1,000 units available

Asus just released the price for its limited-edition ROG Matrix RTX 5090, based on the GeForce RTX 5090, one of the best graphics cards. According to its product page, the GPU, made in celebration of its 30th year of making graphics cards, is priced at $3,999. This makes it twice the cost of the Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition card, which has an SRP of $1,999 (though you’ll be hard-pressed to find one at that price).

ROG Matrix is often Asus’ top-of-the-line graphics card offering. They’re usually equipped with the latest features and have the highest possible overclocks, allowing gamers and enthusiasts to get the most out of Nvidia’s GPUs. For example, the ROG Matrix RTX 5090 will come with sag detection to warn you if the GPU has moved on its mount, even with a 0.10-degree shift. This is a crucial feature as the massive GPU comes with four fans, a copper vapor chamber, and three-ounce copper layers, so you can expect it to be one chunky card.

ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 - ASUS Graphics Cards 30th Anniversary Edition - YouTube Watch On

All that weight isn’t just for decoration, too. The ROG Matrix RTX 5090 can draw up to 800 watts through its dual power input ports — a standard 12V-2x6 call that connects directly to your power supply and a GC-HPWR adapter for attachment to your Asus BTF motherboard. This gives it 10% more overclocking headroom, allowing you to squeeze every possible drop of performance out of it.

You’d better be prepared with more than just $4,000 if you want to get your hands on this GPU. Asus said it will release only 1,000 examples of the ROG Matrix RTX 5090 worldwide. So, if you're going to get this collector’s GPU inside your high-end gaming system, you’d better be ready to grab it as soon as it drops. German online retailer Proshop has already opened pre-orders for the Matrix GPU, limiting the sales to just one unit per buyer, but it has since run out of stock. In case you don’t get the chance to buy this limited-edition graphics card (or can’t afford to drop $4k on one), you can check out our list of the best gaming GPUs — that way, you can find one that fits your budget and use case just right.

