GPU Price Index: Lowest Price on Every Graphics Card Today

Your PC's graphics card is the part which has the biggest impact on gaming performance. After a couple of years in which it was impossible to find the best graphics cards for less than MSRP, we're seeing some solid sales and everyday low prices.

But, with scores of third-party cards and many different sellers, it can be difficult to determine what the lowest price is for an RTX 4060, a Radeon RX 7600 or any GPU across all brands and stores. That's why we're updating this page daily with the lowest prices in the U.S. and UK on each GPU from the most recent two generations of Nvidia, AMD and Intel cards. We're listing the lowest price today for each graphics card, regardless of whether it's made by Asus, Zotac, MSI, Sapphire, Gigabyte, ASRock, etc.

Nvidia RTX 4000 Series: Lowest Graphics Cards Prices

Nvidia's 40-series graphics cards include the most powerful GPU currently available, the Geforce RTX 4090. The 4090 combines a massive 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM, with superfast core clock speeds and Nvidia's 4th generation of Tensor cores for unrivaled ray-tracing ability.

The RTX 4000 series cards also feature Nvidia's proprietary DLSS 3 software support for AI frame generation, which helps to increase frame rates on higher resolutions and settings. In general, Nvidia cards are best for ray tracing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best Prices on Nvidia's RTX 40-Series GPUs GPU Model Best US Price Best UK Price GeForce RTX 4090 $1,599 £1559 GeForce RTX 4080 $1,089 £1102 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti $769 £769 GeForce RTX 4070 $519 £556 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB $449 £434 GeForce RTX 4060 Ti $369 £364 GeForce RTX 4060 $279 £277

Nvidia RTX 3000 Series: Lowest Graphics Cards Prices

A huge step up in performance over the 20-series cards - especially in ray-tracing performance, Nvidia's RTX 30-series GPUs added more tensor cores and great value MSRPs until the supply chain issues when prices shot through the roof.

Though they are not able to use DLSS 3, RTX 30-series cards are still great value option for anyone looking to play games with ray tracing on. You can also use these cards to do local AI training and inference.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best Prices on Nvidia's RTX 30-Series GPUs GPU Model Best US Price Best UK Price GeForce RTX 3090 Ti $1,539 £1318 GeForce RTX 3090 $1,261 £1195 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti $999 £985 GeForce RTX 3080 12GB $949 £749 GeForce RTX 3080 $829 £820 GeForce RTX 3070 Ti $409 £430 GeForce RTX 3070 $364 £382 GeForce RTX 3060 Ti $320 £299 GeForce RTX 3060 12GB $249 £261

AMD Radeon RX 7000 Series: Lowest Graphics Cards Prices

AMD's latest 7000-series of graphics cards offer a step-up in performance over the 6000-series with increased ray-tracing performance and raw performance power. Combined with AMD's FSR software, these GPUs can really crank out the frame rates in the latest games. See all of the lowest prices for every 7000-series model that's currently available.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best Prices on AMD's 7000-Series GPUs GPU Model Best US Price Best UK Price Radeon RX 7900 XTX $889 £919 Radeon RX 7900 XT $719 £766 Radeon RX 7800 XT $499 £508 Radeon RX 7700 XT $429 £431 Radeon RX 7600 $239 £250

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series: Lowest Graphics Card Prices

Some of the best value for money GPUs on offer, AMD's 6000-series of graphics cards provide great performance with a very respectable price tag. You can pick up an RX 6800 XT for less than an RTX 4070 and, at 1440p, it can often outperform the later in pure fps.

The major downside to AMD Radeon RX 6000 series cards is that they aren't great for ray tracing, particularly at the low end. However, if you don't care about ray tracing, it's hard to find a better value.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best Prices on AMD's 6000-Series GPUs GPU Model Best US Price Best UK Price Radeon RX 6950 XT $620 £569 Radeon RX 6900 XT $549 £575 Radeon RX 6800 XT $489 £499 Radeon RX 6800 $409 £430 Radeon RX 6750 XT $349 £354 Radeon RX 6700 XT $319 £314 Radeon RX 6700 10GB $280 £292 Radeon RX 6650 XT $229 £224 Radeon RX 6600 XT $249 £261 Radeon RX 6600 $199 £194

Intel Arc GPUs: Lowest Graphics Card Prices

Intel's entry into the GPU market has been a little hit-and-miss. In some titles, these cards perform respectfully well, but in older DirectX games, the cards suffer from some poor performance issues.

Driver updates however are relatively frequent and many improvements have been made, but most of all, the prices of these GPUs have hit a price sweet spot that has been abandoned by Nvidia and AMD. For 1080p, gaming the Arc-series of GPUs should certainly be considered for any budget gaming system.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best Prices on Intel's Arc-Series of GPUs GPU Model Best US Price Best UK Price Intel Arc A770 16GB $289 £299 Intel Arc A770 8GB $239 £244 Intel Arc A750 $213 £203 Intel Arc A380 $109 £141

