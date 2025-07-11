Core Ultra 7 265K CPU selling at all-time low $259 with two free games on last day of Prime Day — 97% of the gaming performance of the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K, but for $260 less

The Core Ultra 7 265K is now available at an incredible price of $259 on Amazon, and you get two free games worth $99 in the deal: Civilization VIII and Dying Light: The Beast. This powerful 20-core Arrow Lake chip has now dropped from its original $404 to just $259. Intel also throws in several three-month software subscriptions, too.

You can also catch another Core Ultra 7 265K deal at Newegg. You'll pay $298 for the 265K, but it includes the MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 360mm AIO liquid cooler. Since the cooler costs $109 on its own, you're effectively paying only $39 for the cooler after you factor in the CPU deal prices.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K features a 20-core setup with eight P-cores and 12 E-cores. Its P-core and E-core base speeds are 3.9 GHz and 3.3 GHz, respectively, with boost speeds of up to 5.4 GHz and 4.6 GHz. Thanks to its unlocked multiplier, you can overclock both core types for additional performance. The processor fits into Intel's LGA1851 socket and has a PBP (Processor Base Power) of 125W.

Save 36% Intel Core Ultra 7 265K: was $404 now $259 at Amazon The Core Ultra 7 265K is at stellar pricing; with this deal, you get eight P-cores, 12 E-cores, and 20 threads of compute power at all-time low pricing. This chip offers 97% of the gaming performance of the flagship 285K model, but for an unbelievable $260 less cash. You also get two games: Civilization VIII and Dying Light: The Beast.

As far as performance goes, the Core Ultra 7 265K delivers 97% of the gaming performance of the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K. The former is $260 cheaper than the latter. The Core Ultra 9 285K offers 18% better multi-threaded performance compared to the Core Ultra 7 265K, as expected, given its additional cores. However, in single-threaded tasks, the Core Ultra 9 285K is only 2% faster than the Core Ultra 7 265K.

Compared to the previous-generation Core i9-14900K, the Core Ultra 7 265K offers about 10% less gaming performance. The difference in multi-threaded performance is less than 5% in favor of the Core i9-14900K.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Core Ultra 7 265K arrives with Intel's CPU Spring Bundle, which has a $99.99 value. The gaming bundle gives you free copies of Civilization VII and Dying Light: The Beast. Other freebies include a three-month subscription to Canvid, a 30-day subscription to Vegas Pro 365, and a three-month subscription to XSplit Broadcaster.

We are working hard to find the best computer hardware deals for you this Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for more savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.