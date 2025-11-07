It's rare, but we found an RTX 5070 that's at actual MSRP — Just $479.99 for this MSI RTX 5070 in Newegg's early Black Friday sales

The RTX 50-series graphics cards have been out in the wild for a little while now. Since their launch, we've seen the return of stock availability, the astronomical above-MSRP prices fall, and now, we get to actually see some below-MSRP deals appear. It also helps that peak-trading season is upon us, with early Black Friday offers dropping the prices to entice PC owners to part with their hard-earned cash. MSI's Ventus 2X OC GeForce RTX 5070 GPU is now available at Newegg for $479.99

Checking over the GPU price history for the latest 50-series graphics cards from Nvidia, we can see that the RTX 5070 launched with an MSRP of $549. This particular card has sold as high as $629, before falling to more sensible pricing. Although I personally believe the price of these mid-range cards is far too expensive, this is the state of the GPU market, and it's not going to change anytime soon with such minimal competition. The only pain with this deal is that it's a rebate: to get that $20 back, you have to print and mail in the rebate form.

The RTX 5070 is one of Nvidia's mid-range entries for PC graphics and a very capable card for most gamers. The 12GB of VRAM can easily be gobbled up on some of the latest games on higher resolutions and settings, but it is usually more than adequate in the majority of cases. Being a 50-series card also means it can access all the benefits of Nvidia's latest software developments, such as DLSS 4 and Reflex 2.

The MSI Ventus 2X OC is an overclocked variant of the RTX 5070 and features a twin-fan design over a large heatsink for greater heat dissipation. The GPU uses 6144 CUDA cores, has 12GB of the latest GDDR7 VRAM running on a 192-bit memory bus, and can reach a boost clock speed of 2542 MHz. On compatible hardware, the GPU can also make use of the latest PCI Express 5.0 integration.

Save $80 MSI Ventus 2X OC RTX 5070: was $559.99 now $479.99 at Newegg The MSI Ventus 2X OC RTX 5070 features a dual-fan design, with the GPU using 6144 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, a 192-bit memory bus, and a boost clock speed of 2542 MHz. A great mid-range GPU offering for PC gamers.

You can check out our review of the RTX 5070, where in our benchmark testing, we note how the RTX 5070 is 19% faster than the previous generation's RTX 4070 at 1440p, with that percentage improvement increasing to 22% at 4K resolutions. In our chart of game averages, you can see how it compares to other cards tested.