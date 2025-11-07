It's rare, but we found an RTX 5070 that's at actual MSRP — Just $479.99 for this MSI RTX 5070 in Newegg's early Black Friday sales

Strap in, as prices only get cheaper ahead of Black Friday

(Image credit: Future)

The RTX 50-series graphics cards have been out in the wild for a little while now. Since their launch, we've seen the return of stock availability, the astronomical above-MSRP prices fall, and now, we get to actually see some below-MSRP deals appear. It also helps that peak-trading season is upon us, with early Black Friday offers dropping the prices to entice PC owners to part with their hard-earned cash. MSI's Ventus 2X OC GeForce RTX 5070 GPU is now available at Newegg for $479.99

MSI Ventus 2X OC RTX 5070
Save $80
MSI Ventus 2X OC RTX 5070: was $559.99 now $479.99 at Newegg

The MSI Ventus 2X OC RTX 5070 features a dual-fan design, with the GPU using 6144 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM, a 192-bit memory bus, and a boost clock speed of 2542 MHz. A great mid-range GPU offering for PC gamers.

You can check out our review of the RTX 5070, where in our benchmark testing, we note how the RTX 5070 is 19% faster than the previous generation's RTX 4070 at 1440p, with that percentage improvement increasing to 22% at 4K resolutions. In our chart of game averages, you can see how it compares to other cards tested.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Founders Edition performance charts
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)