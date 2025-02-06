Asus rolls out golden RTX 5090 for buyers with deep pockets — ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition for the Middle Eastern market

Asus has launched a conspicuously opulent golden edition of its flagship RTX 5090 graphics card. The new Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition was unwrapped on stage, revealed Nameless Koala on the Nvidia subreddit, and noted it is a Middle Eastern exclusive. That isn't surprising, as the Dhahab (Arabic for gold) Edition can only be found on the Asus Middle East product pages.

The Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 OC Edition was already one of the boldest and most expensive new Blackwell graphics cards. Asus published an official price list at the end of January, noting this model came with an MSRP of $3,099. We all know about the shortages and consumer feeding frenzy that have added $100s onto MSRPs. Thus, estimating the price that this glistening limited edition Dhabab model will command is somewhat frightening.

Of course, the Middle East isn't all about opulence and gold—far from it. The Asus presentation also featured imagery of the desert, camels, Arabian stallions, and skyscrapers, showing that the Asus design team is not afraid of clichés or stereotypes. Some of those motifs have made it to the graphics card shroud, and Asus boasts of the detailed skyscrapers and Arabic calligraphy it has etched onto the physical design. We noticed a camel train on the backplate, too.

مصمم خصيصًا لمجتمع اللاعبين في الشرق الأوسط 🎮من الرمال إلى السما، غيرنا قواعد اللعبة بأقوى كارت رابح ROG Astral GeForce RTX™ 5090 Dhahab Edition!⚡ أداء لا مثيل له❄️ تبريد خارق🎮 تقنيات ذكية تغيّر اللعبة بالكاملعبر العصور… صنعنا الفرص وكسبنا التحديات بلا توقف. 🚀 الآن… pic.twitter.com/FgZrLGU3ZmFebruary 5, 2025

Besides the fancy attire, the new Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition is the same as its darker and dowdier brother. They are both very large die-cast frame 3.8-slot and 358mm long quad-fan air-cooled graphics cards featuring ROG's patented vapor chamber, increased heatsink fin density, and a phase-change GPU thermal pad.

These OC models come with GPU clocks of up to 2,610 MHz in OC mode and 2,580 MHz in Default mode. That compares to the far more compact Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 FE model, with the GPU clock defaulting to 2,407 MHz.

So, the Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition takes the ROG monster and drapes it in gold, but these ostentatious components aren't always the best of the breed. We haven't reviewed any edition of the Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 (yet) but have noted other well-known sites and channels being surprised at how noisy this card is when put to task, even with its 'Quiet' BIOS toggled on, as supplied from the factory.