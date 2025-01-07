Asus introduces flagship ROG Astral RTX 50-series GPUs alongside ROG Strix, TUF and Prime models
Astral models come with four fans, all the other new air-cooled models use three fans.
With Nvidia officially unveiling its new RTX 50-series at CES, Asus has shared details of its updated GPU lineup. As with the previous generation, the company is rolling out ROG Strix, TUF, and Prime variants for the latest RTX 50-series graphics cards. However, the company is also introducing a new premium sub-series called the ROG Astral, which was seen earlier in leaked listings.
The ROG Astral series now stands as Asus's flagship offering, available with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. These models feature a quad-fan design, with three fans on the front and one at the rear, ensuring enhanced cooling performance. The Astral GPUs boast a premium industrial aesthetic complemented by tasteful RGB lighting.
For those seeking superior thermals, the ROG Astral LC variant features liquid cooling with a 360mm radiator, a full-coverage cold plate for both the GPU and memory, and 80-amp MOSFETs. This liquid-cooled variant appears to build on the design of the ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 4090, which is notably absent from this generation. It is possible that Asus may be retiring the Matrix series in favor of the Astral LC series.
The ROG Strix series sees a shift in positioning, as Asus has not announced RTX 5090 or 5080 variants for this lineup. Currently, the Strix GPUs are limited to the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070. Despite this, the new Strix models retain a triple-fan design, gamer-focused aesthetics with extensive RGB lighting, a vented exoskeleton, dual BIOS switch, high-end power delivery, and phase-change GPU thermal pads. Asus may expand the lineup in the future, but for now, these are the only confirmed Strix options.
The TUF Gaming lineup emphasizes durability and reliability, featuring reinforced components and optimized cooling. These models will be available in RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 variants.
Meanwhile, the Prime series targets a broader audience with a straightforward triple-fan, 2.5-slot design. Notably, the Prime RTX 5080 includes a vapor chamber for enhanced thermal performance. Other models in the Prime series include the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070.
Asus has yet to disclose pricing details. However, Nvidia has announced that the RTX 5090 and 5080 will head to retail on January 30, with the RTX 5070 Ti and 5070 following in February.
Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.