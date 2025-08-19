Nvidia has cut some RTX 50-series prices in Europe — RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 reduced by almost 10%, likely prompted by falling U.S. dollar

Nvidia has dropped the prices for some of its RTX 50-series GPUs in Europe, with the RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 seeing a reduction of almost 10%. As noted by Videocardz , these lower prices are likely tied to a weakening dollar, making the import of American goods into Europe relatively cheaper than before. The USD was at its peak when Nvidia’s latest gaming GPUs launched, with the exchange rate hovering around $1.04 for every Euro. Today, it now sits at around $1.16 — a more than 10% drop in value since January.

This currency shift likely influenced the AI tech giant’s decision to drop the MSRP of its Founders Edition GPUs. When you visit Nvidia Germany’s marketplace, you will see lower prices on the aforementioned cards versus their launch prices. This also holds true for other European Nvidia sites, like France, Belgium, and Spain. Hopefully, other manufacturers will soon follow suit, as they haven’t reduced prices at the time of writing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU Current MSRP (EUR) Previous Price (EUR) Percent change RTX 5090 2,099 2329 -9.88% RTX 5080 1,059 1169 -9.41% RTX 5070 Ti 879 879 No change RTX 5070 589 649 -9.24% RTX 5060 Ti 399 399 No change RTX 5060 319 319 No change RTX 5050 251 269 -6.69%

The lowered prices are a welcome change for European gamers and enthusiasts, especially as it’s been proven that almost all GPUs are being sold way above MSRP — especially for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. Unfortunately, the lower prices aren’t because Nvidia produced more graphics cards, thus lowering the pressure on the market. Instead, it’s brought by economic realities, like the tariffs that the U.S. has applied to all its trading partners, increasing inflationary pressure and having a slight negative effect on the value of the dollar.

We often see GPU prices drop several months after they launch. However, U.S. tariffs and TSMC’s price hikes have actually caused prices to jump between 10% to 15%. There’s also the threat of additional import taxes, with President Donald Trump announcing a 100% semiconductor tariff in early August. It’s also been reported that he’s considering increasing this further to 300% after the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Section 232 investigation. These tariffs might not affect Europe, though, if Nvidia can build GPUs for the continent outside of America, or if it’s able to completely assemble the RTX 50-series graphics cards within the United States without relying on any kind of import.

