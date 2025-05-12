Nvidia reportedly raises GPU prices by 10-15% as manufacturing costs surge — tariffs and TSMC price hikes filter down to retailers
Looks like inflated GPU prices are here to stay
A new report claims that Nvidia has recently raised the official prices of nearly all of its products to combat the impact of tariffs and surging manufacturing costs on its business, with gaming graphics cards receiving a 5 to 10% hike while AI GPUs see up to a 15% increase.
As reported by Digitimes Taiwan (translated), Nvidia is facing "multiple crises," including a $5.5 billion hit to its quarterly earnings over export restrictions on AI chips, including a ban on sales of its H20 chips to China.
Digitimes reports that CEO Jensen Huang has been "shuttling back and forth" between the US and China to minimize the impact of tariffs, and that "in order to maintain stable profitability," Nvidia has reportedly recently raised official prices for almost all its products, allowing its partners to increase prices accordingly.
Despite the hikes, Digitimes claims Nvidia's financial report at the end of the month "should be within financial forecasts and deliver excellent profit results," driven by strong demand for AI chips outside of China and the expanding spending from cloud service providers.
The report states that Nvidia has applied official price hikes to numerous products to keep its earnings stable, with partners following suit. As an example, Digitimes cites the RTX 5090, bought at premium prices upon release without hesitation, such that channel pricing "quickly doubled."
The report notes that following the AI chip ban, RTX 5090 prices climbed further still, surging overnight from around NT$90,000 to NT$100,000, with other RTX 50 series cards also increasing by 5-10%. Digitimes notes Nvidia has also raised the price of its H200 and B200 chips, with server vendors increasing prices by up to 15% accordingly.
According to the publication's supply chain sources, price hikes have been exacerbated by the shift of Blackwell chip production to TSMC's US plant, which has driven a significant rise in the price of production, materials, and logistics.
There is some hope that the measures could be temporary; however, following the news that the US and China have agreed on a trade deal that should cut tariffs by 115%, thanks to a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs. As with latent price increases being passed on to consumers, however, it could be some time before prices start to fall.
I remember paying top dollar in 2013 for a GTX 780 which IIRC was around $500+ from EVGA. So paying triple that today kinda makes me squint a little but PC gaming is my hobby. I however have had the chance to buy a 5090 from several sources including direct from mfg like MSI and Zotac. They are available on MSI's website in a bundle.
I can't seem to go thru with the purchase so I have decided to make due with the 5080 and hope that in 2 yrs time AMD will release their cards.
I think these prices will eventually cause two things to happen. Firstly it will cause gamers to hang onto their GPU's much longer. Secondly it will cause gamers to consider the cheaper option, consoles.
Edit: And now Amazon has bumped the price even higher to $1720 so my $1485 purchase doesn't make me feel so bad anymore.
Hopefully B770 and B750 really do materialize and are competitive so as to take back some market share.
This bubble will burst, too. NVidia won't be forced to crawl back to gamers but they'll probably do so when companies are no longer buying tens of thousands of $30,000 GPUs with investor money. If I were building a PC right now I wouldn't even consider a 50X0 because I can't afford to risk losing a high-end GPU over its own unsound electrical design. Even if the card came with a lifetime warranty I wouldn't risk damage to the other components. Then there are the driver issues.
I want AMD and Intel to give us GPUs with more RAM and give us workstation cards with ECC RAM. I would consider a high-end Intel card, even if it had a bit less computing power than a competing NVidia, if the Intel had stable drivers and more RAM. Thinkin' like 32GB for gaming and 64GB for WS.
I take it that Nvidia is after AI. Fine. Let them ride the bubble until it bursts.
However, I'm astonished at how slow, lazy, and dismissive Nvidia's competitors have been since a wide gaping hole in the market was opened for them with the release of the 40 series, and 3 years later that gaping hole is now a chasm.
One could argue AMD is also aiming for the gravy train of data centres on the CPU side, but they have the option of destroying an arch rival in a healthy and profitable market, and between lack of launches and dreadful ROCm support, they seem to really not care.
Intel is on the verge of bankruptcy, they have already spent all the money trying to capture the GPU segment, they should be desperate for any sort of ROI, they have the products... they don't make them. Their plan is to squeeze Raptor Lake for every nickel and dime.
...which might be the clue for the true reason for all this mess? That silicon itself is just so darn expensive. Still, such a prolonged regression in the price/performance of GPU tech feels baffling to me.
🙄
It appears the meme took hold because judging from all the Amazon and Newegg reviews, you rarely read any of the above in the negative reviews from people who have purchased Nvidia 5 series cards.
My RTX 5080 has been ultra reliable, no missing ROP's, no melted cables, not one black screen, or any crashes. Temps are very low, actually lower than my RTX 3080. They hover in the mid 40'c and top out at 52c. Maybe it is a testament to ASUS products but I can't find a single fault with the card sans the purchase price and those prices are moving even higher.