Nvidia’s RTX 5070 breaks the $500 barrier — MSI RTX 5070 Shadow 2X OC available for $499 on Amazon

Now might be the perfect time to invest in an Nvidia RTX 50-series GPU, especially if you're aiming for strong 1440p gaming performance. The MSI RTX 5070 Shadow 2X OC is currently down to its lowest price of $499 on Amazon, making it the most affordable RTX 5070 you can buy today.

The RTX 5070 originally launched with an MSRP of $549, but early listings were priced well above that, often around $640 or higher. It wasn’t until last month that prices began to settle closer to MSRP, with a few models finally appearing at or below the official launch price

The RTX 5070 is Nvidia’s mid-range graphics card aimed at delivering solid performance for most gamers, complete with support for the latest technologies like DLSS 4, Reflex 2, and improved ray tracing capabilities. The MSI RTX 5070 Shadow 2X OC features a fairly simple-looking dual-fan design with an all-black finish. It is also quite compact, making it suitable for small form factor builds. It packs 6,144 CUDA cores, 12GB of GDDR7 memory on a 192-bit bus, reaches boost clock speeds of up to 2,557 MHz, and a rated power draw of up to 250W.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In our review of the RTX 5070, we found that the GPU is capable of solid performance at 1440p, which offers an ideal balance between visual quality and smooth gameplay. While it can easily handle games at 1080p ultra settings and even 4K with the help of upscaling, 1440p remains its true sweet spot. Ray tracing is not its strongest suit though and most games at 4K require DLSS to maintain smooth frame rates around 60 FPS.

Looking at the gaming benchmarks, the GPU delivers a notable performance boost over its predecessor, offering 19% faster performance than the RTX 4070 at 1440p, with a wider gap of about 22% at 4K resolution. At its current price, the MSI RTX 5070 Shadow 2X OC should offer great value for gamers looking to upgrade or build a new gaming PC with an efficient 1440p GPU. Given that it’s the first time the RTX 5070 has dipped below $500, this deal is unlikely to last long, so you better hurry.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.