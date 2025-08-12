The beige GPU of your dreams is here, and it's pricey — Asus unveils Noctua Edition RTX 5080 fitted with 3x NF-A12x25 G2 fans and custom vapor chamber to achieve 'state-of-the-art quiet cooling efficiency'

Asus and Noctua have finally launched their fifth collaborative graphics card, the GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua Edition, originally teased at Computex 2025. Following prior models based on the RTX 30 and 40 series, this new iteration introduces a significant redesign that includes the first-ever triple 120x25mm fan setup on a gaming GPU, employing Noctua’s next-generation NF-A12x25 G2 fans alongside a thoroughly custom-engineered heatsink.

The cooling system integrates an extensive vapor chamber with eleven heatpipes—seven 8 mm and four 6 mm, a notable increase from previous Noctua Editions, which typically featured fewer heatpipes and smaller heatsinks. This design aims to balance efficient thermal dissipation with minimized acoustic output. Our review of the Noctua Editiorn RTX 3080 already praised the design from back then, so we expect this to be even better. Check out the official introduction video, which goes over every aspect of the card in detail:

Noctua’s new NF-A12x25 G2 fans incorporate advanced aerodynamic features such as Progressive Bend impellers and SupraTorque motors designed to maintain high airflow and static pressure in demanding environments like large heatsinks. The fans are deliberately offset in rotational speed—arranged in an A-B-A sequence with speed variations of roughly ±50 RPM—to mitigate acoustic phenomena like beat frequencies and periodic vibrations.

Asus’ internal testing at a 360W power target using FurMark stress tests reportedly showed the Noctua Edition achieved GPU temperatures of approximately 57°C and VRAM temperatures near 52°C, with noise levels measured at 21.4 dB(A). These figures would represent a substantial noise reduction—about 14.5 dB(A) less—compared to Asus’s own ROG Astral RTX 5080 variant, while maintaining similar or lower operating temperatures. When fan speeds were artificially limited to 500 RPM, the Noctua Edition remained the quietest option tested and maintained temperatures well below the GPU’s thermal limits.

(Image credit: Noctua)

The card supports Asus' 0dB semi-passive fan control, which shuts off the fans entirely under 50°C GPU temperature, allowing for silent operation during light workloads. Additionally, there's a dual BIOS switch that enables users to toggle between a quieter fan curve or a performance mode emphasizing the lowest possible temperatures. Asus' GPU Tweak III software will allow further customization of fan curves and undervolting to fine-tune noise and thermal performance.

Physically, the RTX 5080 Noctua Edition is considerably larger than standard models, extending 385 mm in length and occupying nearly four slots due to the thick triple-fan assembly and enlarged heatsink. This size makes it incompatible with many mid-tower cases and necessitates careful system planning.

Clock speeds on the Noctua Edition are set with a boost clock of 2700 MHz, modestly above the Founders Edition’s 2600 MHz but below some factory-overclocked variants, reflecting Asus' apparent focus on thermals and acoustics over maximum out-of-the-box frequencies. The card also features phase-change thermal pads aimed at improved longevity and consistent thermal performance, addressing issues like pump-out and dry-out associated with traditional thermal pastes.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Noctua) (Image credit: Noctua) (Image credit: Noctua)

Asus' collaboration with Noctua dates back several generations, with earlier models on the RTX 3080 and RTX 4080 lines gaining attention for their unique brown fan design and quieter operation compared to competing variants. Each iteration has gradually introduced refinements in cooling architecture and fan technology, culminating in the current RTX 5080 Noctua Edition’s triple-fan configuration and advanced heatsink design. Noctua already makes some of the best coolers on the market, so this GPU should carry forward the company's reliable legacy.

While the card’s technical approach delivers measurable reductions in noise and heat under stress, the tradeoffs include its considerable physical footprint and a boost clock that does not aggressively push performance limits compared to other RTX 5080 models. Availability and pricing for the ASUS GeForce RTX 5080 Noctua Edition have not been announced, but the card is available for £1,500 on Scan, that's about 50% more expensive than MSRP.

