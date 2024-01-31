Asus unveils RTX 4080 Super Noctua Edition ahead of launch, just before the RTX 4080 version gets discontinued

With Nvidia's new RTX 4080 Super launching imminently, Asus has unveiled one particular 4080 Super variant that Noctua enthusiasts will love. Asus has quietly unveiled the all-new RTX 4080 Super Noctua Edition, sporting Noctua's high-performance 120mm NF-A12x25 fans, and Noctua's (love or hate it) brown color scheme.

The new model is effectively a refreshed version of the original RTX 4080 Noctua Edition featuring Nvidia's new RTX 4080 Super GPU with its fully enabled AD103 GPU die. The model is a factory overclocked variant, and sports a 100MHz overclock in its default mode — 2610MHz, and a 2640MHz clock speed in OC mode.

The new RTX 4080 Super Noctua Edition comes with a humongous quadruple slot cooler (4.3 slots to be exact), featuring an aluminum vapor chamber heatsink inside. The shroud is painted in a dark grey finish, accompanied by Noctua's NF-A12x25 fans featuring their stock brown paint job. The backplate is painted matte black featuring stripes near and around the end of the card. Two cutouts for several MOSFETs located behind the PCB, and an additional cut out to the rear provide an additional airflow path for the rear Noctua fan.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

The new Super variant's cooling solution is identical to its vanilla counterpart, sporting identical width, height, and length as well as the same NF-A12x25 fans. It may seem strange that Asus and Noctua rushed to make this new model so quickly, but as a reminder Nvidia is replacing the RTX 4080 with the RTX 4080 Super, leaving Noctua-loving buyers without a top-tier GPU to purchase. So it makes sense that Asus and Noctua would want to build the RTX 4080 Super Noctua Edition as soon as possible.

The new RTX 4080 Super isn't expected to be a massive upgrade over its original counterpart, with only 512 more CUDA cores and slightly faster 23 Gbps GDDR6X memory. This explains why the new model is identical in size to the original 4080 Noctua Edition, Asus is probably recycling the PCB for use in the RTX 4080 Super variant since they are so similar.

Reviews of the RTX 4080 Super are imminent, and they will verify its performance over the RTX 4080. You can bet we'll have a review out ASAP, covering the new GPU just like our reviews of the RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4070 Super.