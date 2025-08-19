Softbank reportedly considered buying Intel's foundry division outright before investing $2 billion into the company as equity

SoftBank today announced its intent to purchase a historic $2 billion worth of Intel shares—a roughly 2% stake—making it one of the largest shareholders of the American chipmaker. However, the Financial Times reports that just days before the deal was inked, Softbank actually considered buying Intel's foundry division outright.

This follows another unprecedented report that the White House is considering a 10% stake in Intel, utilizing grants from the CHIPS Act and converting them into equity.

Intel received that CHIPS Act money on the promise of never spinning off the fabs the funds directly impacted, as they serve an important geopolitical role in the race for bleeding-edge semiconductors. Intel is one of the last companies in the cutting-edge process race with TSMC, whose roots in Taiwan have provoked long-simmering concerns about its vulnerability and the stability of leading-edge semiconductor supply in the event that China should invade the island in pursuit of reunification.

Intel has been struggling for years, and the current CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, was installed earlier this year to turn the company's fortunes around. Quickly, Tan shifted Intel's focus to save costs and stick to its core business. Despite efforts to bolster homegrown chipmaking, Tan has faced intense scrutiny, mostly due to his former ties with China, which even led to calls for his resignation by President Trump.

Of course, the relationship between Trump and Tan has done a 180 following a meeting in which the President was apparently won over by Tan's "amazing story."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)

SoftBank is a Japanese financial institution that owns a majority stake in semiconductor IP developer Arm and already has close ties with the Trump administration thanks to the Stargate project. For those out of the loop, that's a $500 billion promise to build AI infrastructure in the U.S. that would purportedly create 100,000 jobs, bolster American chipmaking, and make the country the clear leader in bleeding-edge AI applications.

SoftBank already owns 40% of that project and is now set to own 2% of Intel, marking a significant investment in the promise of a turnaround for the beleaguered company and its geopolitical importance in keeping bleeding-edge semiconductors local to America.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lip-Bu Tan also served as a board member for SoftBank till 2022, and left amidst the company's own set of challenges following a few miscalculated investments.

Years later, Son is now investing in Intel. "Masa and I have worked closely together for decades, and I appreciate the confidence he has placed in Intel with this investment," said Tan. This endeavor aligns with SoftBank's broader strategies geared toward expanding its presence in the AI market and gaining a foothold in emerging technologies.

Previously, SoftBank invested heavily in Nvidia, owning about 4.9% of the company, but it sold those shares in 2019 when Nvidia's share price was in a downturn. After losing out on billions in gains in recent years when Nvidia began its meteoric rise, Softbank increased its investment in Nvidia to $3 billion at the beginning of 2025.

As part of its Project Izanagi initiative, Softbank reportedly explored fabricating an AI accelerator of its own with Intel in 2024, but due to a lack of confidence in Intel meeting its performance and volume projections, Softbank pivoted to TSMC for its foundry needs. SoftBank also acquired Graphcore for its AI accelerator IP as part of its larger strategy.

(Image credit: Intel)

Right now, Intel's foundry business is struggling as its next-gen 18A and 14A process nodes are on the chopping block (the former for external customers) if it can't secure enough customer commitments. Intel has, however, reiterated that it is its own biggest customer and that the company is committed to chip manufacturing.

SoftBank's $2 billion stake in Intel demonstrates a great deal of trust in Tan's leadership, but Son's history of questionable investment choices means a resurgent Intel is far from a sure thing. Intel has also lost out to Nvidia in the AI race and continues to lose ground in both the consumer x86 and server markets to AMD. Whether Trump's and Son's interventions in the fate of the company are enough to save it remains to be seen.



Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.