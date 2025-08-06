U.S. Senator probes Intel board over CEO Lip-Bu Tan's former China links —raises national security concerns amid Cadence scandal

News
By published

Lip-Bu Tan was Cadence's former CEO.

Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive of Intel
(Image credit: Intel)

The appointment of Lip‑Bu Tan as Intel’s CEO has prompted U.S. Senator Tom Cotton to scrutinize his past business ties to Chinese tech firms—and whether those connections threaten Intel’s role in American defense-linked supply chains. As reported on by Reuters, in a letter to board chair Frank Yeary, Cotton questioned whether the board vetted Tan’s involvement in companies with ties to the Chinese military and if he sufficiently divested from them prior to leading Intel.

Intel is actively involved in the federal Secure Enclave initiative, which aims to secure microelectronics for U.S. defense use, and holds a roughly $3 billion contract with the Department of Defense. Cotton’s letter asks whether Tan’s investment history could compromise Intel’s obligations under such programs. Intel has landed in hot water surrounding national security concerns multiple times before, too.

TOPICS
Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.