U.S. Senator probes Intel board over CEO Lip-Bu Tan's former China links —raises national security concerns amid Cadence scandal

The appointment of Lip‑Bu Tan as Intel’s CEO has prompted U.S. Senator Tom Cotton to scrutinize his past business ties to Chinese tech firms—and whether those connections threaten Intel’s role in American defense-linked supply chains. As reported on by Reuters, in a letter to board chair Frank Yeary, Cotton questioned whether the board vetted Tan’s involvement in companies with ties to the Chinese military and if he sufficiently divested from them prior to leading Intel.

Intel is actively involved in the federal Secure Enclave initiative, which aims to secure microelectronics for U.S. defense use, and holds a roughly $3 billion contract with the Department of Defense. Cotton’s letter asks whether Tan’s investment history could compromise Intel’s obligations under such programs. Intel has landed in hot water surrounding national security concerns multiple times before, too.

As background, a Reuters investigation in April revealed that Tan invested at least $200 million in over 600 Chinese firms through his venture firm Walden International and related entities. Several firms were tied to the People’s Liberation Army, including early investments in SMIC and partnerships with state-linked companies such as China Electronics Corporation. Although divestiture was claimed, Chinese databases still listed many of those firms as active holdings, raising compliance questions.

Tan also led Cadence Design until 2023. Cadence recently agreed to plead guilty and pay over $140 million after selling chip-design tools to a Chinese military university involved in nuclear simulation work while under Tan's leadership. Cotton also specifically asked whether the Intel board was aware of the subpoenas received by Cadence while Tan was CEO, and what measures were taken to address concerns.

Intel has responded, stating that both the company and Tan are committed to national security and will cooperate with the board inquiry. It also stated both Intel and Tan were "deeply committed to the national security of the United States."

This scrutiny isn’t merely political theater. Intel’s fate is closely tied to global tech policy and its foundry ambitions. Under new leadership, Intel reportedly considered axing the 18A process node for foundry customers—previously seen as its technical crown jewel—and focusing instead on the next-generation 14A foundry roadmap to woo major clients like Apple and Nvidia. Such strategic pivots underscore why trust and compliance are critical.

Tan’s credentials as a seasoned investor who helped build China’s early semiconductor ecosystem are praised by analysts as key for Intel’s turnaround. However, the same legacy also opens the door to concerns about conflict of interest, especially given Tan’s deep involvement in firms now subject to export controls and sanctions.

With Reuters also reporting that Intel is exploring facility spinoffs and struggling to compete with TSMC for foundry relevance, the CEO’s personal ties could become more than just optics—they might influence investment, policy, and partner confidence. As other key industry leaders face similar scrutiny, the outcome could shape how talent with international exposure is vetted at U.S. tech companies with defense roles.