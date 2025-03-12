Intel appoints Lip-Bu Tan as permanent CEO

News
By published

Team blue finally has a permanent leader.

Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive of Intel
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel late on Wednesday said it had appointed Lip-Bu Tan as its new chief executive officer effective March 18, 2025. Lip-Bu Tan is a semiconductor industry veteran who served Intel's board of directors from 2022 to August, 2024, when he left allegedly due to disagreements over the company's strategic direction. He was among people who were publicly considered for the role. In addition to becoming the CEO, he will also re-join the BOD. 

"Lip-Bu is an exceptional leader whose technology industry expertise, deep relationships across the product and foundry ecosystems, and proven track record of creating shareholder value is exactly what Intel needs in its next CEO," said Frank D. Yeary, chairman of Intel. 

Tan brings decades of leadership experience, particularly from his time as CEO of Cadence Design Systems between 2009 and 2021. During his tenure, he focused on customer-driven innovation and cultural transformation of the company, which resulted in more than doubling the revenue and a significant growth of margins.

During his tenure at Cadence, he also forged relationships across the whole semiconductor industry that span from foundries to chip designers, which is good news as he understands the needs of Intel's Products division and its customers as well as Intel's Foundry unit and its clients. 

In his remarks, he mentioned both Intel products and existing customers as well as the importance of developing a process technology roadmap, which may imply a  commitment to retain the Intel Foundry unit as part of the company.

"I am honored to join Intel as CEO," said Lip-Bu Tan. "I have tremendous respect and admiration for this iconic company, and I see significant opportunities to remake our business in ways that serve our customers better and create value for our shareholders. Intel has a powerful and differentiated computing platform, a vast customer installed base and a robust manufacturing footprint that is getting stronger by the day as we rebuild our process technology roadmap. I am eager to join the company and build upon the work the entire Intel team has been doing to position our business for the future." 

"Like many across the industry, I have worked closely with Lip-Bu in the past and have seen firsthand how his relentless attention to customers drives innovation and success," Yeary said. "We are delighted to have Lip-Bu as our CEO as we work to accelerate our turnaround and capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead." 

Traditionally, Intel was led by executives with an engineering background and the only exception was Paul Otellini, who had a business background and was appointed CEO in the mid-2000s. Tan brings the best of both worlds though. 

Tan's educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. 

Lip-Bu Tan is a well-known investment businessman. Tan's investment firm, Walden International, has backed companies and startups across the semiconductor, alternative energy, and digital media sectors in both the U.S. and Asia. Notable investments include Ambarella, Creative Technology, S3 Graphics, and Sina Corp., the owner of Weibo (a Chinese microblogging platform). 

David Zinsner and Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who served as interim co-CEOs, will continue in their roles as executive vice president and CFO, and CEO of Intel Products, respectively. Frank D. Yeary, who served as interim executive chair, will resume his position as independent chair of the board.

See more CPUs News
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

More about cpus
TSMC

Chinese university designed 'world's first silicon-free 2D GAAFET transistor,' claims new bismuth-based tech is both the fastest and lowest-power transistor yet
Best CPU for Gaming

The Best CPU for Gaming in 2025
WD Black SN7100 2TB SSD

WD Black SN7100 SSD Review: The power efficiency king, with caveats
See more latest
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Kamen Rider Blade
    A good choice IMO
    Reply
  • Notton
    He left Intel during 2022-2024?
    So he left Intel because he disagreed with Pat Gelsinger's direction?
    The same direction that was trying to turn the company around from 14nm++++++++++++++++++ and into competitive products?

    So they have chosen death...
    Reply
  • Jimbojan
    We need a guy who understand Intel's internal structure and design team, Tan has no idea about intel, it will take him a long time to understand, the board is screwed up.
    Reply
  • Gururu
    Nice to see a tech nerd get the job. Go MIT!
    Reply
  • thestryker
    Notton said:
    He left Intel during 2022-2024?
    So he left Intel because he disagreed with Pat Gelsinger's direction?
    The same direction that was trying to turn the company around from 14nm++++++++++++++++++ and into competitive products?

    So they have chosen death...
    I'm hoping it was something with internal structure/direction he objected to, because otherwise you're right. Gelsinger's line in the sand was breaking apart the company and if that's what the disagreement was then we know what the future holds.
    Reply
  • phead128
    Jimbojan said:
    We need a guy who understand Intel's internal structure and design team, Tan has no idea about intel, it will take him a long time to understand, the board is screw up.
    Tan was on board of directors of Intel for 2 years from 2022-2024, overseeing manufacturing operations.
    Reply
  • thestryker
    He certainly has the background to be successful, but then again so did Gelsinger. Now the question becomes what is he willing to do that Gelsinger wasn't. Hoping it's a good thing long term, but the most obvious conclusions are not good ones.
    Reply
  • DalaiLamar
    It's too late. Intel will continue to sink, maybe at a slower pace.
    Reply
Most Popular
conga_heatpipe_press
Congatec shows off acetone-based heat pipe cooling solution for extremely cold environments
Biwin DW100 DDR5 192 GB Memory Kit
Biwin launches 192GB DDR5-6400 and DDR5-6000 memory kits for AMD's AM5 platform
TSMC
Chinese university designed 'world's first silicon-free 2D GAAFET transistor,' claims new bismuth-based tech is both the fastest and lowest-power transistor yet
TI MSPM0C1104
The ‘world’s smallest microcontroller’ measures just 1.38 mm² and costs 20 cents
Asus store
Asus anticipates price increases as it shifts production from China
AMD RDNA 4 HERO
UserBenchmark bashes AMD GPUs and claims they lack real-world performance
Raspberry Pi
Voice controlled Raspberry Pi paper towel dispenser turns a prank into reality
Microsoft Majorana 1 chip
Microsoft's latest Quantum computing claims have been named 'unreliable' by scientists
Flite Test flying 3D printer
YouTubers Give New Meaning to “Air Printing”
Intel D1X Mod3 fab expansion in Oregon
TSMC and Intel foundry joint venture reportedly still in the works — AMD, Broadcom, and Nvidia approached