Intel to announce a 20% workforce cut this week: Report

By published

More than 20,000 positions expected to be cut.

Intel&#039;s headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel is preparing to announce plans to cut over 20% of its workforce this week in an attempt to reduce costs and cut down bureaucracy at the chipmaker, reports Bloomberg citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The move to eliminate over 20,000 positions from Intel is a part of the company's revival plan designed by chief executive Lip-Bu Tan. 

The restructuring aims to simplify operations and refocus the company on engineering drive culture after prolonged business challenges, according to the report. Lip-Bu Tan, who took leadership of the company last month, is pushing to purge excessive layers of management, eliminate redundant positions, and shift Intel back toward a product-focused approach while concentrating on key projects. 

This round of layoffs follows a previous reduction of approximately 15,000 positions announced in August 2024. The reductions primarily affected non-engineering roles, including administrative staff, sales, marketing, and support functions. Manufacturing roles and key engineering teams were largely preserved during this round (according to media reports), as Intel pins a lot of hopes on its foundry ambitions and needs to develop competitive products. 

For now, it is unclear which positions will be cut this time. Intel had 108,900 employees as of December 28, 2024 (which included several thousands of Altera employees who are now employed by an independent company co-owned by Intel and Silver Lake), so the plan includes eliminating over 20,000 positions, a number that exceeds all mid-tier management positions at the company. 

It is unclear whether this time the company will cut the number of engineers and projects that they are working on, though this looks like a likely scenario. Last year it was reported that one of the reasons why Lip-Bu Tan left the Intel board of directors was his disagreement with then-CEO Pat Gelsinger plan to eliminate 15,000 positions as Tan was reportedly advocating for larger cuts. Apparently, he is taking his chance now. It is unclear whether the company is looking to encourage people to leave voluntarily using buyouts or early retirements, or lay personnel off. 

Intel is set to announce its quarter results this Thursday and before that the company is in its quite period and will not comment on material things.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    by 2030 intel gonna be a small tech company at this rate :|

    also shouldnt be able to get gov funds (ala chips act) and then proceed to gut your corpo v_v
  • Giroro
    Slash and burn.
    Rip and tear.
    Strip the company, and sell the parts for scrap.
    Intel's board is all-in on TSMC; they're just making it official.
  • thestryker
    Given how damaging the 15000 headcount cut seemed to be I have a hard time believing this won't be even worse. It's quite believable that there are still problems with business structure and management, but not on this kind of scale.

    As an example of the type of losses that happened Ian Cutress posted this about the VLSI conference happening:
    To be presented at VLSI_2025:

    A 128Gb/s 0.67pJ/b PAM-4 Transmitter in 18A with RibbonFET and PowerVia

    Authors from➡️
    Intel (as expected)❗
    Alphawave Semi (IP company, ok)🤯
    NVIDIA (what?)😱
    Apple (wha-what?)

    ...

    Update: One of the authors did get in touch. Said that a good chunk of the other authors are all ex-Intel, and said it was unlikely their new employers were involved. Out of the 13 original authors, only 6 remain at Intel.
  • ezst036
    Someone loses their job.

    Or everyone loses their job.
  • bit_user
    The article said:
    before that the company is in its quite period and will not comment on material things.
    Last sentence: should be "quiet period".

    Also, my condolences to those affected by these cuts.
  • jkflipflop98
    Ya know, it's always sad to see someone lose their job. But there really is too many layers of management at Intel. The company has managers that manage managers that manage managers that manage managers. Completely unnecessary.
