Intel to outsource marketing to Accenture and AI, resulting in more layoffs

Employees at Intel's marketing division were informed that many of their roles will be handed over to Accenture, which will use AI to handle tasks traditionally done by Intel staff, reports OregonLive. The decision is part of a company-wide restructuring plan that includes job cuts, automation, and streamlining of execution.

The marketing division has been one of Intel's key strengths since the company began communicating directly with end users with the launch of its "Intel Inside" campaign in 1991. However, it looks like the company will drastically cut its human-driven marketing efforts going forward, as it plans to lay off many of its marketing employees, believing that Accenture's AI will do a better job connecting Intel with customers. The number of positions affected was not disclosed, but Intel confirmed changes will significantly alter team structures, with only 'lean' teams remaining. Workers will be told by July 11 whether they will remain with the company.

Among other things, the aim of the restructuring is to free up internal teams to focus on strategic, creative, and high-value projects, rather than routine functions. Therefore, Intel intends to use Accenture's AI in various aspects of marketing, including information processing, task automation, and personalized communications.

Intel has acknowledged the shift to Accenture and explained that this will not only cut costs but will modernize its capabilities and strengthen its brand. How exactly the usage of AI instead of real people can reinforce the brand hasn't been explained yet.

"As we announced earlier this year, we are taking steps to become a leaner, faster and more efficient company," a statement by Intel published by OregonLive reads. "As part of this, we are focused on modernizing our digital capabilities to serve our customers better and strengthen our brand. Accenture is a longtime partner and trusted leader in these areas and we look forward to expanding our work together."

In messages to staff published by OregonLive, Intel indicated that part of the restructuring may involve existing employees training Accenture contractors by explaining how Intel's operations work. This knowledge transfer would occur during the transitional phase of the outsourcing plan, although it is unclear how long this phase will take.

