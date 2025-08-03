Modular Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded controller delivers flexibility to fussy PC and console gamers — Turtle Beach lets users reconfigure layouts with swappable components

Gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach has announced the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded, a new modular game controller under its Victrix esports brand. Successor to the original Victrix Pro BFG, the new controller builds on the design by Performance Designed Products (PDP), the manufacturer behind the original model which was acquired by Turtle Beach in 2024.

The latest Reloaded model now comes with a reconfigured Fightpad module with improved ergonomics, as well as updated Hall Effect thumb sticks and triggers. The company will be offering it in black and white color variants with a dedicated model for Xbox which is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows. An officially licensed PlayStation version will also be available, offering compatibility with the PS5 and PS4 consoles alongside Windows, again.

The modular aspect of the Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded controller allows it to adapt to various genres and play style, including fighting games, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Users can swap between three modules and 11 interchangeable components including various thumb sticks, a selection of D-pads, and thumb stick gates that can attach to the bottom of a joystick or thumb stick limiting the directions in which the stick can move.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Turtle Beach) (Image credit: Turtle Beach) (Image credit: Turtle Beach) (Image credit: Turtle Beach)

The controller also comes with patented 5-stop hall-effect clutch triggers with a Hair-Trigger mode that allows adjustable sensitivity, which makes it suitable for FPS gamers. Additionally, there is a 6-button Fightpad module which features Kailh microswitches that are claimed to deliver tournament-level accuracy.

The included USB Type-A dongle offers low-latency and a range of up to 30-feet, while the 2,000 mAh inbuilt-battery offers up to 20-hours of backup. Alternatively, players can use the included braided USB-C cable for wired operation. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack with Sony 3D Audio support on the PlayStation variant.

The Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded is on sale in the UK and EU regions starting at £179.99 and €199.99 respectively. For customers in the US, the controller is now available for pre-order on Amazon at $209.99, and will officially start shipping on September 28.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.