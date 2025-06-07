Razer's HD haptic gaming cushion allows you to experience every in-game explosion for $299

Razer just launched its Sensa HD Haptics gear, with the immersive gear starting to go on sale on June 10. At the moment, only two items have this feature — the Razer Freyja haptic gaming cushion and the Razer Kraken V4 Pro gaming headset. You put the former on your gaming chair, giving you an almost whole-body tactile sensation with everything that happens in-game, while the latter converts your game’s sound and audio and turns it into something you can feel in your head.

You need to install the Razer Synapse 4 control software to enjoy these haptic features, and your game title must also support it. Thankfully, 15 titles have native support for the feature, including Hogwarts Legacy, Sniper Elite: Resistance, Frostpunk 2, and SnowRunner. A further 92 games are compatible with it via SimHub, including favorites like American Truck Simulator, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator 24, and Project Cars 3. We expect more titles to be compatible with this system, including the aforementioned Dune: Awakening title bundled with the Razer gear.

Razer Freyja | Razer Sensa HD Haptics - YouTube Watch On

The company first showed off its haptic gear as Project Esther at CES 2024, where we got to try it. Some people might write off Sensa HD Haptics as just another gimmick meant to separate gamers from their hard-earned money, but our experience says otherwise. “In a demo where I was piloting a battle mech on rails, being shot at by various enemies, the haptics in the chair mat and the headset cascaded around my legs, back, and head,” said Tom’s Hardware Managing Editor Matt Safford. “Feeling an impact move up and around me was a new and truly unique experience.”

We appreciate that you just get the gaming cushion and place it on top of your gaming chair, instead of Razer requiring you to get a completely new one to enjoy its haptic technology. It has a long cable which connects it to power, meaning you have to be mindful of it when you stand up or move your chair around. Thankfully, the Freyja connects to your computer via Bluetooth, reducing the risk of you forgetting that it’s plugged in and yanking your PC case or laptop off your desk.

The Razer Freyja HD Haptic gaming chair cushion is priced at $299.99 on Amazon, while the Razer Kraken V4 Pro gaming headset will set you back $399.99 (although it’s on sale at $352.99 at the time of writing). This might be a bit much for most people, but if you already have a gaming PC that costs upwards of $5,000, then this might be a worthy addition to your setup.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.