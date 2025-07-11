Elgato Stream Deck hits lowest price ever — get $40 off on this customizable studio controller for the last day of Prime Day 2025

Elgato’s iconic 15-button macro pad is now on sale at its lowest price ever on Amazon. The black Stream Deck MK.2 is currently on sale for $109.99 — a 27% discount that will save you $40 during the last day of Prime Day 2025. If you’re after aesthetics and have a white-themed desktop, the version is also down to $119.99, giving you a $30 discount. While many cheaper options have appeared on the market over the years, you still cannot beat the first gadget that brought it into the mainstream.

The Stream Deck will supercharge your workflow with its customizable macro pad, giving you access to endless possibilities at your fingertips. It works with various apps, including Twitch, OBS, Meld Studio, Discord, YouTube, and more, and you can even customize it to work with whatever app you’re using. You can even use Smart Profiles so that your Stream Deck will change the available buttons, depending on which app is currently open on your Mac or PC.

Save $40 Elgato Stream Deck MK.2: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon The Elgato Stream Deck will save you time and effort with this customizable 15-key macro pad and controller. Its app ensures that you can do nearly anything and everything on it, helping you streamline your workflow.

It’s also a great tool for gamers, as you can set your most commonly used shortcuts on the Stream Deck. That way, you don’t have to memorize the many different shortcut buttons you need to press in the heat of battle — instead, you can just program the Stream Deck depending on the game you’re running and keep everything a keypress away. So, whether you want to quickly open your inventory, cast the most convoluted spell known to the gaming world, or press up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, you can do so in a split second with the Stream Deck.

This might seem like an unnecessary accessory for most people, as it only shaves off a few seconds from your workflow. But if you frequently use these shortcuts throughout your day, the seconds you save will eventually stack up and make you more efficient. And it’s not just for people who work with media — even programmers, writers, and the average office worker will find it useful. As for gaming, that split-second advantage you get from the Elgato Stream Deck might mean the difference between losing and winning a match.

If you’re looking to gain an advantage — whether at work or in gaming — the Stream Deck will give you that. However, you have to act fast as this sale is only for Prime Day 2025, which ends today.

