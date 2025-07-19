Severance keyboard phase-shifts from sci-fi to sci-fact with launch of a new Kickstarter campaign — MDR Dasher keyboard starts at $599 and is estimated to ship from November

Atomic Keyboards is on the cusp of launching its MDR Dasher Keyboard on Kickstarter. In April, we reported on this sci-fi thriller-inspired input peripheral remake becoming a limited-edition product. However, it now appears that Atomic Keyboards is targeting a wider audience for its Apple TV+ Severance-inspired device via Kickstarter.

Key points include that the product will be crowdfunded, starting at $599 (a touted $300 discount compared to retail), the product design and components are taking a premium route, and that three swappable layouts will be available to buyers. Units should ship starting in November.

For a brief recap of the MDR Dasher Keyboard from Atomic Keyboards, it is a design inspired by the hit Apple TV+ Severance series. We must also point out that this TV-audience-targeted concoction of technology was itself inspired by the Data General 6053 ‘Dasher’ terminal, an archaic terminal keyboard design from 1977.

Bringing the old to an alternative sci-fi future, and then back a little bit

Atomic Keyboards appears to have undergone several design iterations since we last reported on the MDR Dasher Keyboard. From the Kickstarter blurb and images, it now looks like the product includes three alternative layout options. The Innie Layout, Outie Layout, and Dasher Layout are all very adequately explained by the images below. However, whichever you choose, it will still be a huge presence on your desk.

(Image credit: Atomic Keyboards)

We aren’t sure at this pre-Kickstarter stage whether every backer will receive all the components necessary for the three layout options shown, although it is hinted that this is the case. Another hint at this flexibility is the price increase since the announcement of the limited edition. Back in April, we saw Atomic tease a crossed-out $399 price, suggesting a lower price. Now the firm is telling sci-fi keyboard aficionados to ‘secure your best price’ with crowdfunding offers starting at $599, which is claimed to be a $300 discount compared to the eventual retail pricing.

Construction and configuration details

The Atomic MDR Dasher Keyboard product page provides additional information about the finished form of the Kickstarter product. The case, which houses the keyboard deck and (optionally) the trackball, is made from fully CNC-machined aerospace-grade aluminum and weighs 7kg. This should provide an undeniably steady platform, characterized by Atomic as “thocky, firm, and deeply satisfying.”

We also learn that the layouts are quickly swappable thanks to a magnetic top sheet. Moreover, it is intriguing to read that “All switch positions are hot-swappable, so you can easily create your custom layout. Just add switches and keycaps, and you’re ready to go.” So that means the three layouts shown are just curated examples. Switch configurations can be set, as well as macros and more, via a simple configurator web app – no software/driver is required.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Atomic Keyboards)

The trackball, if you choose to use it, offers a 50mm profile with “two CNC-machined custom keycaps paired with MX switches” for clicking duties.

We don’t wish to be critical of this ‘Mysterious & Important’ design, so we hope for the best, but this niche product probably won't make the ranks of the best keyboards here on Tom's Hardware, mainly due to its niche appeal and price. However, it would be pleasing if this initial impression were to be proved wrong.

(Image credit: Atomic Keyboards)

"Remember that crowdfunding a project is not a guarantee of receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment; you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product." We see that Atomic Keyboards offers a low-risk $10 deposit option, which might make its offer more palatable, though.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.