Asus' accomplished ROG Azoth is just $155 thanks to this 44% Amazon discount — get your hands on this 'almost perfect' wireless gaming keyboard for less

If you want to get your hands on one of our favorite gaming mechanical keyboards for less, then you're in luck. Right now, you can score the Asus ROG Azoth at Amazon for just $155, which is 44% off its usual list price and the lowest we've ever seen on this model.

Thanks to its excellent build, great typing feel, and cool OLED display, our Asus ROG Azoth review yielded a fantastic 4.5/5 star rating and an 'almost perfect' designation at its $249 original price tag. Now, with a 44% discount, this keyboard is a fantastic deal, and makes Asus' clunky Armoury Crate software a little easier to look past.

The ROG Azoth is a wireless mechanical keyboard with a 75% layout, featuring a nifty OLED display, hot-swappable switches, PBT keycaps, RGB support, and compatibility across Mac and Windows. Connectivity is provided by either Bluetooth or USB 2.0, and its excellent battery life was another standout feature in our review.

Save 44% ($120) Asus ROG Azoth Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $274.99 now $154.99 at Amazon This 75-percent wireless gaming keyboard is solidly built, with premium PBT keycaps and a customizable 2-inch OLED display. It offers a fantastic typing experience, which can be further customized with hot-swappable switches and an enthusiast-worthy accessory kit. This discounted version comes with Asus' ROG NX Snow refined linear switches.

As noted in our review, the Azoth scored handsomely for several reasons. We really like its sturdy build, and it comes with a box full of accessories, including a braided cable and a DIY switch lube kit to keep your keys buttery smooth. The keycaps are double-shot PBT, which means the keys are made from two pieces to stop them from wearing down over time.

Our review covered the ROG NX Red switches from Asus. These come with a 1.8mm actuation point and a 40gf initial force rating for snappy input while reducing accidental keystrokes. The ROG NX Snow switches on this particular board have the same actuation point and initial force rating, and a slightly lower total force of just 53gf (compared to 55gf in our review unit). As such, these will feel ever so lighter and more fluid, but ostensibly the same, and of course, with that trademark "thock" when you press them.

The Asus ROG Azoth is available now, sold and shipped directly from Amazon.

