This five-star Alienware Gaming Monitor is at an all-time low for Prime Day — save $330 on this 27-inch 1440p 360Hz display

You’re in luck if you’re looking for a brand-new gaming monitor, as Dell just slashed 37% off the selling price of this 1440p 360Hz display. The Alienware AW2725DF is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, bringing its price down to just $570.99, a savings of $330 from its original price of $899.99. Aside from its fast refresh rate, you also get an OLED screen that covers 110% of DCI-P3, plus, of course, the usual true inky blacks that these displays are known for.

Tom’s Hardware reviewed the Alienware AW2725DF after it was released last year, and we loved it for the stunning images it produces and the extremely smooth motion owing to its high refresh rate. Its large color gamut also makes it stand out from other OLED gaming screens, and you also get a lot of quality-of-life features that make it a great display for both gaming and productivity.

Save 37% ($329) Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch OLED Gaming Monitor: was $899.99 now $570.99 at Amazon All-time low price The Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch OLED Gaming Monitor offers a high refresh rate of 360Hz, giving you an extremely smooth gaming experience. It also covers 110% of DCI-P3, making it the perfect display for both entertainment and productivity.

The 1440p resolution you get with this monitor is perfect for its 27-inch OLED screen. And although OLEDs aren’t the brightest displays out there, this still musters 257 cd/m2, which should be good enough for most gamers. It’s also great for HDR content, blowing every other non-OLED competitor out of the water.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Of course, you’ll also get all the features one would expect from a gaming monitor. The display is equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is G-Sync compatible, helping you avoid tearing and stuttering during intense gameplay. As for connectivity, you get three video input ports (1x HDMI and 2x DP), so you don’t have to manually switch over your monitor if you have multiple gaming devices. It also comes with three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports plus one more Type-C port, allowing you to shorten the distance between your desktop and your peripherals.

Unfortunately, the Alienware AW2725DF is missing out on internal speakers or even a 3.5mm headphone jack — but these are things you can easily look over. After all, there’s already a good number of USB headphones available on the market, and external speakers are typically much better than what you can find built-in in most monitors.

Whether you’re building a new gaming PC or simply want a better display for your consoles, the Alienware AW2725DF is one of the best gaming monitors you should consider. And at $330 off, you’re getting great value from an already great display.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.