Snag this 27-inch QHD Asus TUF gaming monitor for just $229 — the lowest price we've ever seen for it

When it comes to gaming monitors, size isn't everything. WhIle it can definitely be more immersive to have a large screen, sometimes it just isn't as practical as having one with a smaller footprint. In those cases, it helps to lean into other specs and in the case of today's deal—you get plenty to work with. The Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQM1A monitor usually goes for around $329 but today it's marked down to just $229.

This gaming monitor is built around a 27-inch IPS panel and is backed up with some quality specs like its sweet-spot QHD resolution. The monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified with the game-friendly features like Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync to create a more seamless, fluid experience while gaming.

Save 30% ($100) Asus TUF Gaming monitor VG27AQM1A: was $329 now $229 at Amazon All-time low price This gaming monitor has a 27-inch IPS panel with a QHD resolution. It can reach a refresh rate of 260Hz and is AMD FreeSync Premium certified for its performance. This price is one of the best we've ever seen for it since it released. Read more ▼

You get more than your average display with the Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQM1A monitor. It features a 27-inch IPS panel with a dense, QHD resolution that measures in at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The refresh rate can get pretty high, with 260 Hz being its max — this isn't the highest on the market, but it's still up there. It pairs well with a low response time of 1 ms.

This screen is AMD FreeSync Premium certified for its quality specs and performance. It also has additional features like Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync and is G-Sync compatible. Asus's display panel of choice covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. You get a handful of input options, as well, including two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, a USB hub and a 3.5mm jack for audio devices.

If you still aren't sold, you should take a moment to explore our list of best gaming monitors . There we list out our favorites along with plenty of details about why we like them. This also gives you a chance to familiarize yourself with what specs are leading the market.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.