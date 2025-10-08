Save $115 on a killer 4K ROG gaming monitor with this Prime Day deal — have it all with dual refresh rates up to 320Hz at 1080p in one 27" display

It's hard to pick a gaming monitor; there are so many variables and features to consider. You could pore over the options for hours; alternatively, you could take advantage of this Amazon Prime Big Deals Day offer and simply purchase the ASUS ROG Strix XG27UCG, which offers both a full 3840×2160 resolution as well as a 320-Hz refresh rate — albeit not at the same time.

Save $115 ASUS ROG Strix XG27UCG: was $449 now $334 at Amazon Prime Big Deal ASUS' ROG Strix XG27UCG is a 27" Fast IPS LCD monitor with dual mode support — it supports 4K resolution at 160 Hz, or 1080p resolution at 320 Hz. This makes it a great buy for gamers who enjoy both competitive titles that require twitch reflexes as well as single-player games with lush visuals.

ASUS ROG Strix XG27UCG Specifications

Flat Panel Type : Fast IPS LCD, 27"

: Fast IPS LCD, 27" Display Resolution : 4K UHD, 3840×2160 (163 PPI)

: 4K UHD, 3840×2160 (163 PPI) Refresh Rate : 160Hz (4K), 320Hz (1080p)

: 160Hz (4K), 320Hz (1080p) Peak Brightness : 350 cd/㎡ (SDR), 400 cd/㎡ (HDR)

: 350 cd/㎡ (SDR), 400 cd/㎡ (HDR) Contrast Ratio : 1000:1 typical

: 1000:1 typical Color Gamut : 95% DCI-P3

: 95% DCI-P3 I/O Ports : DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C (15W charging)

: DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C (15W charging) Adjustments : Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height

: Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Features: Adaptive Sync, ELMB Sync, TÜV Flicker-free

This is a high-resolution gaming monitor perfectly suited for gamers with diverse or eclectic tastes. For immersive single-player titles with lush visuals, the XG27UCG's 4K UHD resolution and 95% DCI-P3 coverage will offer a suitably rich viewing experience. The XG27UCG's Fast IPS LCD offers a rated 1ms response time, and it comes with an anti-glare coating. Viewing angles, as usual for an IPS LCD, are spec'd at 178° both horizontally and vertically.

The RGB LED accents support ASUS Aura Sync, and the slot in the base is for your phone. (Image credit: ASUS)

Meanwhile, for competitive online titles that demand twitch reflexes, it's hard to beat a 320-Hz refresh rate — most competitive gamers play in 1080p or lower resolutions anyway for the extra responsiveness afforded by the lower resolution. You can make use of Adaptive Sync variable refresh rate, and you can also do so while enjoying motion blur reduction strobing thanks to Asus' "ELMB Sync" feature that combines the two. While the XG27UCG doesn't include speakers, it does have a headphone jack.

At just $334, this is an incredible display. You get the best of both worlds: high resolution for gorgeous graphics, and rapid refresh for competitive dominance. Don't wait if you want to grab one, though; this offer is only for Prime Big Deals Day, which ends today.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.