Our best-pick SteelSeries 'HyperMagnetic' Apex Pro TKL Wireless gaming keyboard is half price — reduced to an all-time low of $125 for Prime Day
Highly customizable board features dual-actuation hall-effect switches and an OLED smart display.
SteelSeries has slashed the price of one of its top-end wireless TKL keyboards for the Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. The much-lauded SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless Gen2 earned a solid four out of five stars in our in-depth review. Moreover, the same keyboard has since become established as our top pick in the category, in our regularly updated Best Wireless Keyboards feature.
The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless' biggest weakness, according to our experts, was its hefty price tag. But now that issue has been more than remedied, as Amazon has cut it in half, with the price now $124.99, instead of the $249.99 MSRP.
An all-time low, and half price
The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless combines a multitude of winning features in a sturdy but compact chassis. Its customizable dual-actuation OmniPoint 2.0 hall effect switches, OLED display, bright per-key RGB lighting, and flexible connectivity help it stand out from the pack.
This SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless keyboard's flexibility and customizability might make it a great choice for both work and play, but readers will not be surprised to hear it is stuffed with features to appeal to the latter.
The keyswitch technology is one of the standout features of this device. Instead of electrical contact switching, the Pro uses OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic switches, which have user-configurable actuation points. Using this hall effect technology, it is possible to have one key trigger two actions, one at the first point, then another when pressed down further. This is one of the features you can configure in the SteelSeries GG software.
According to SteelSeries, these quiet linear-feel switches can be set to actuate at anything between 0.1mm to 4.0mm. This functionality lies behind the 'Rapid Trigger' feature of the keys. The maker asserts that users can actuate switches up to 20x faster, and also benefit from an 11x faster response.
Switches
SteelSeries OmniPoint 2.0
Lighting
Per-Key RGB
Onboard Storage
Yes
Media Keys
Multi-function key, volume roller
Game Mode
Yes
Connectivity
2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, wired (USB-C)
Additional Ports
N/A
Keycaps
Double-shot PBT
Construction
Plastic, aluminum alloy top plate
Software
SteelSeries GG
Dimensions (LxWxH)
14 x 5.04 x 1.65 inches / 355 x 128 x 42 mm
Weight
1.65lbs / 747g (without cable)
The underlying technology might be the star of the show, for some, but the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless has strong supporting features, too.
With wireless in the name, you may be drawn to the flexible connectivity of this product. It comes with a 2.4GHz wireless USB-C dongle, a USB-C extender, and can also connect via Bluetooth 5. Wireless users can enjoy up to 40 hours of untethered keyboard use. For charging and wired connectivity, a braided, seven-foot USB-C to USB-A cable is supplied in the box.
In our review, we highlighted other strong features of the product, which included an aluminum alloy top plate, double-shot PBT keycaps, bright per-key RGB, and a detachable magnetic wrist rest as standard.
It is also worth highlighting the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless' OLED smart display, which can give at-a-glance stats like GPU temperature, dial feedback, a custom logo, or other things. This screen is situated at the upper right of the keyboard deck, next to the roller dial and action button.
