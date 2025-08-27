Save $50 on Hyte's Keeb TKL mechanical keyboard — Super smooth switches, enthusiast grade experience, and a unique look

Today's deal is on a very unique-looking keyboard from Hyte that I remember us reviewing a while back. Using a compact tenkeyless (TKL) layout, the Hyte Keeb TKL combines a lot of enthusiast-grade construction elements with bright, colorful lighting and a modern shape and design that's unique. It certainly might not be for everyone's taste, but if you're looking for something a little different to brighten up your setup and still want a good typing and gaming experience, then you might want to take a little look at this offer.

This deal on the Hyte Keeb TKL is available directly from Hyte for $149.99, and is also available for the same deal price at Best Buy. The usual list price for the Hyte Keeb TKL is $199.99, so you're saving 25% or $50 off the price of this colorful keyboard. It's still a chunk of change for this keyboard, but when you take a closer look at what's gone into the design and build of this peripheral, you can start to see the price comparisons to other keyboards in a similar segment.

The Keeb TKL is a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard with a gasket-mount design, a unique-looking polycarbonate shell, and bright, colorful RGB that I haven't seen on a mechanical keyboard. The Keeb TKL comes with everything an enthusiast-tier keyboard should, including Durock V2 screw-in stabilizers and Krytox 205g0 lubricated Hyte Fluffy Lavender linear switches.

Along with sound-dampening Silicone and PCB foam, the Keeb TKL uses a polished aluminum bottom plate and sand-blasted anodized aluminum top plate. The kepcaps are made of double-shot PBT.

We reviewed the Hyte Keeb TKL and were suitably impressed with its build quality and performance, as well as its design and RGB lighting. Particular standouts of the Keeb TKL were the ultra-smooth pre-lubed switches and typing experience, as well as superb sound-dampening construction. However, we were disappointed with the legends on the keycaps, slightly flimsy-feeling rotary knob, and lack of per-key RGB settings.

