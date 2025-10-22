Asus' 27-inch ROG Strix XG279CNS FHD gaming monitor hits its lowest-ever price of $249 — USB-C connectivity and a blazing fast 380Hz refresh rate

Today's deal features a fantastic 27-inch gaming monitor with eSports-inspired specifications for fast refresh rates and minimal latency, perfect for helping to land those pixel-perfect headshots. A blazingly fast 380Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution combine for a screen that any mid-range GPU can power. There's no need for an RTX 5090 to get the most out of this gaming monitor.

You can find the Asus ROG Strix XG279CNS available at Amazon for $249, its lowest-ever price according to Amazon price checking tools. The usual list price for this gaming monitor is $349, so you're saving a cool $100.

This 27-inch gaming monitor from Asus has a Fast IPS screen with a flat panel and an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. For gaming, the monitor also sports a very fast 380Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay and a 0.3ms gray-to-gray response time to help eliminate ghosting, along with Asus' "Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync" (ELMB SYNC) technology that enables ELMB together with variable refresh rate, to further eliminate ghosting and tearing for sharper gaming visuals at high frame rates. Other features of the XG279CNS include HDR 400 and 110% sRGB color gamut.

Connect to your PC, laptop, or console via DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, or USB-C (DP Alt mode) with video and power delivery. This amount of connectivity gives you a great deal of options for configuring your setup.

Lowest-Ever Price Save 29% ($100) Asus ROG Strix XG279CNS: was $349 now $249 at Amazon For eSports gamers looking for an edge in the competition, the ROG Strix XG279CNS offers a 1080p resolution with an ultra-fast 380 Hz refresh rate. You get a 27-inch IPS panel, which should ensure good viewing angles, and it even includes ROG Gaming AI technology for in-game enhancements.

The Asus ROG Strix XG279CNS comes with a functional monitor stand that allows you to raise and lower the screen, tilt, and even rotate the screen into a portrait position. There's even a handy cut-out in the base of the stand where you can perch your phone. If you would rather lift the screen off the desk and relocate it to a monitor arm, there is VESA-compliant mounting.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.