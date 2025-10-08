The prettiest keyboard I've ever used is up to 20% off for Prime Day, and its magnetic switches are great for gaming – Keychron HE gets discounted in multiple sizes

Keychron's HE Special Edition lineup, with its wood accents and OSA keycaps is, for my money, the most attractive keyboard you can buy. And today during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, you can get most of the models at a discount. But these keyboards aren't just about good looks. The HE in the name calls out their magnetic Hall Effect switches, which let you dial in the actuation point in 0.1mm increments, turn on rapid trigger mode, and even assign different actions to a key depending on how for down it's pressed – all great features for serious gamers. And the lubed linear switches aslo feel so nice that I don't even miss the tactile bump (much).

Save 19% Keychron K2 HE: was $139 now $111.99 at Amazon The K2 HE features a compact 75% layout wireless (2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2) mechanical keyboard with magnetic switches and wood pieces bolted on either side. Aside from its good looks, it features a lot of gaming-friendly features, lubed linear switches, and an easy-to-use web interface to adjust settings. It's available in black or white.

Save 20% Keychron K4 HE: was $144.99 now $115.99 at Amazon The K4 HE is a larger 96% model model that's still fairly compact, while making room for a number pad. It features wireless (2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2) connectivity, magnetic switches, and wood pieces bolted on either side. Aside from its good looks, it includes lots of gaming-friendly features, lubed linear switches, and an easy-to-use web interface to adjust settings. It's available in black or white, and even without the wood accents for a few dollars less.

Save 10% Keychron K8 HE: was $139.99 now $125.99 at Amazon The K8 HE TKL is probably my favorite layout, as it's still compact, but feels less cramped than the K2 HE – and personally, I don't need a numbpad. Like the other models, this is a wireless (2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2) mechanical keyboard with magnetic switches and wood pieces bolted on either side. Aside from its good looks, it features gaming-friendly lubed linear switches and an easy-to-use web interface to adjust settings. It's available in black or white. A block model without the wood accents costs $9 less.

When I reviewed the Keychron K8 HE earlier this year, I praised its typing feel, the gaming features of its magnetic switches, and its intuitive web interface for customization. And despite owning at least a couple dozen keyboards, I'm still using the K8 HE as my daily driver, and to write this very deal post. It just looks and feels so nice, I don't want to switch back to anything else, despite missing a dedicated volume knob. To solve that, I've remapped the pgup and pgdn keys to control the volume, using the company's web interface, which I find more intuitive and a lot less clunky than most (OK, all) keyboard and peripheral software.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're after a gaming keyboard that doesn't look like it fell out of a spaceship, or just a productivity clacker that looks stunning and feels good to type on, I highly recommend Keychron's HE Special Edition lineup. They are even easier to recommend at their current sale prices. The only real downside is that while the switches are hot-swappable, the HE support means you can't swap in traditional mechanical switches if you want a different feel. But as linear switches go, these are among the nicest I've used over decades of keyboard reviewing.