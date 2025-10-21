Cherry's XTRFY M50 wireless gaming mouse gets 71% price cut to $19.99 all-time low — a great choice for a budget gaming or backup mouse

This is a great chance to grab a cheap little wireless gaming mouse for a budget gaming setup, for kids, or even as an emergency backup mouse. Cherry, best known for their world-dominating range of switches, does put out a fair few peripherals, although they don't enjoy the same level of notoriety or success as the switches; they are still a steal when priced like today's deal.

Hitting its lowest-ever price at Amazon, the Cherry XTRFY M50 wireless gaming mouse is only $19.99 after having its price slashed by a staggering 71% from the $69 list price. This is for the Black-colored variant of the XTRFY M50, as the white version is still discounted, but only to $39.99. You'll struggle to find a mouse of similar quality and features for such a low price.

The Cherry XTRFY M50 wireless is a lightweight gaming mouse weighing just 69 grams, with a size that's suitable for small to medium hands. The XTRFY M50 uses the tried and tested Pixart 3311 sensor and Huano Transparent Blue Shell Pink Dot switches as its primary hardware components. For accuracy, the Pixart 3311 sensor boasts a 12,000 CPI (Counts per Inch) and a 1,000 Hz polling rate.

Lowest-Ever Price Save 71% ($49.01) Cherry XTRFY M50 Wireless: was $69 now $19.99 at Amazon The Cherry XTRFY M50 wireless is a lightweight (69 g) ergonomic gaming mouse suitable for small to medium hands. Using the tried and tested Pixart 3311 sensor, the XTRFY M50 has up to 12,000 CPI and a 1,000 Hz polling rate. Connect wirelessly via 2.4GHz or Bluetooth. Other mouse features include Huano Transparent Blue Shell Pink Dot switches, pure PTFE feet, adjustable RGB illumination, and a 4D tilt wheel for horizontal scrolling.

For connectivity, the Cherry XTRFY M50 can connect wirelessly via either 2.4GHz or Bluetooth. You can select your preference by using the switch on the underside of the mouse. Cherry's XTRFY M50 comes with a 1.8-meter USB-A cable for charging/play, and also features adjustable RGB illumination with configuration via Cherry's Utility software.

On the bottom of the mouse are two large pure PTFE skates with a PTFE ring around the optical sensor. This should help the mouse glide smoothly when used on an appropriate surface. The mouse wheel also includes 4D tilt functionality for horizontal scrolling.

